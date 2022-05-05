In pictures: Colour, confetti and champagne as Dundee United WFC lift SWPL2 trophy in front of record crowd

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United WFC registered their highest ever attendance as Graeme Hart’s title-winners lifted the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 trophy at Tannadice on Wednesday evening.

The runaway champions claimed a breathless 3-2 victory over St Johnstone in front of 726 supporters, topping the previous high of 500 in October 2018.

With United’s crowds ordinarily around the 100-mark — and up against a televised Champions League semi-final — it was a fine turnout.

And Courier Sport was at Tannadice to capture a memorable evening.

A topsy-turvy contest saw United duo Chloe Clemison and Danni McGinley cancel out Nicole Carter’s early opener for the Perth Saints.

Ellie Cowie looked to have pinched a point for the visitors deep into the second half.

But there was a dramatic finale when Robyn Smith — a threat from set-pieces all night — scored directly from a corner to secure the triumph.

Yet the result was almost inconsequential on an unforgettable evening for United.

With one SWPL2 fixture left to play, Hart’s side have still suffered just a single defeat all campaign and secured promotion in March. This was a night to toast that feat.

United will play at the elite level of Scottish football for the first time in the club’s history next term, crossing swords with full-time outfits like Rangers and Celtic, as well as traditional power Glasgow City.

Given United’s women’s team was only formed in 2015, it has been a laudable rise through the ranks.

And there was a party atmosphere as club captain — and lifelong Dundee United supporter — Megan Burns lifted the silverware in front of the healthy band of fans in the George Fox Stand.

United’s campaign concludes with an away match against Queen’s Park on May 15.

Boss Hart has previously told Courier Sport of his desire to draw more eyes to the United women’s side, noting: “Women’s football is growing massively and there is still a lot of growth to come.

“Compared to where we were a few years ago, there are more people attending games, more people following results and showing their support on social media.

“The fanbase is there, and growing. I really hope we can get even more fans along to watch next season because it’s a good brand, entertaining and affordable for a family.”