Dundee United WFC captain urges supporters to create record-breaking Tannadice trophy night

Dundee United WFC captain Megan Burns hopes for a record-breaking turn-out when the Tangerines lift the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 trophy on Wednesday night.

The Dundee-born defender has been a pivotal part of a sensational campaign, with Graeme Hart’s side losing just one game during their dominant march to promotion.

As such, United will play in the top-flight for the first time in their history next season.

That achievement will be recognised when United host St Johnstone at Tannadice, with the trophy presentation following the full-time whistle.

The game will be free to attend for men’s team season ticket holders, with all other fans encouraged to make a donation on the night.

It is the first time United WFC will take to the Tannadice turf since 2018 when they celebrated their third tier title triumph. That crowd of just north of 500 remains a club record — and one Burns would love to surpass.

“To lift the trophy in front of so many people at Tannadice going to be a fantastic experience for the whole squad,” Burns told Courier Sport. “I feel like we deserve it after the campaign we’ve had.

“I got to play at Tannadice and lift the trophy back in 2018.

“There was a crowd of more than 500 people at that game, which was really good considering we generally get 50 to 100 people at league matches.

“That’s our club record at the moment.

“With the game on Wednesday being free to season ticket holders, we’d love to beat that number and for supporters to come along and see what we are all about.”

Seven-year rise

Promotion to the elite level of Scottish women’s football marks an impressive rise for United, given the club was only formed in April 2015.

And lifelong United fan Burns, a Tannadice regular with her dad Billy, has been on the books since day one.

“I’m immensely proud of how far this team has come,” Burns continued. “I’m a Dundee United supporter and to have been a part of this journey is incredible.

“From day one, our goal was to become a top-flight team and we always believed that was a possible if we kept progressing and improving.

“To do it in such a short period of time is great.”

Tannadice hopes

And Burns hopes an unforgettable evening at Tannadice proves to be a sign of things to come.

Rangers’ women recently hosted Aberdeen at Ibrox, the Dons have played at Pittodrie and Tynecastle Park played host to an Edinburgh derby this season.

“Hopefully, in the future we’ll be able to play a few more league games at Tannadice,” added Burns.

“I know it would mean a lot for us to be able to play there more often.

“Other teams seem to be doing it with a bit more regularity.

“Rangers hosted a game at Ibrox, Aberdeen have done it. Maybe we will have that experience at some point next season too.”