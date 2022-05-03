Dundee United WFC captain urges supporters to create record-breaking Tannadice trophy night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United WFC captain urges supporters to create record-breaking Tannadice trophy night

By Alan Temple
May 3 2022, 12.16pm Updated: May 3 2022, 12.50pm
Excited: Megan Burns
Dundee United WFC captain Megan Burns hopes for a record-breaking turn-out when the Tangerines lift the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 trophy on Wednesday night.

The Dundee-born defender has been a pivotal part of a sensational campaign, with Graeme Hart’s side losing just one game during their dominant march to promotion.

As such, United will play in the top-flight for the first time in their history next season.

That achievement will be recognised when United host St Johnstone at Tannadice, with the trophy presentation following the full-time whistle.

The game will be free to attend for men’s team season ticket holders, with all other fans encouraged to make a donation on the night.

It is the first time United WFC will take to the Tannadice turf since 2018 when they celebrated their third tier title triumph. That crowd of just north of 500 remains a club record — and one Burns would love to surpass.

United’s celebrations in 2018

To lift the trophy in front of so many people at Tannadice going to be a fantastic experience for the whole squad,” Burns told Courier Sport. “I feel like we deserve it after the campaign we’ve had.

“I got to play at Tannadice and lift the trophy back in 2018.

“There was a crowd of more than 500 people at that game, which was really good considering we generally get 50 to 100 people at league matches.

“That’s our club record at the moment.

“With the game on Wednesday being free to season ticket holders, we’d love to beat that number and for supporters to come along and see what we are all about.”

Seven-year rise

Promotion to the elite level of Scottish women’s football marks an impressive rise for United, given the club was only formed in April 2015.

And lifelong United fan Burns, a Tannadice regular with her dad Billy, has been on the books since day one.

Proud: Burns

“I’m immensely proud of how far this team has come,” Burns continued. “I’m a Dundee United supporter and to have been a part of this journey is incredible.

“From day one, our goal was to become a top-flight team and we always believed that was a possible if we kept progressing and improving.

“To do it in such a short period of time is great.”

Tannadice hopes

And Burns hopes an unforgettable evening at Tannadice proves to be a sign of things to come.

SWPL2 champions, Dundee United WFC

Rangers’ women recently hosted Aberdeen at Ibrox, the Dons have played at Pittodrie and Tynecastle Park played host to an Edinburgh derby this season.

“Hopefully, in the future we’ll be able to play a few more league games at Tannadice,” added Burns.

“I know it would mean a lot for us to be able to play there more often.

“Other teams seem to be doing it with a bit more regularity.

“Rangers hosted a game at Ibrox, Aberdeen have done it. Maybe we will have that experience at some point next season too.”

