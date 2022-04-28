Dundee United WFC to lift trophy at Tannadice, as Tony Asghar urges fans to toast title heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United WFC to lift trophy at Tannadice, as Tony Asghar urges fans to toast title heroes

By Alan Temple
April 28 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 28 2022, 10.39am
SWPL2 champions, Dundee United WFC
Dundee United WFC will lift the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 (SWPL2) trophy under the lights at Tannadice next Wednesday.

Graeme Hart’s champions will face St Johnstone in a 7.30pm kick-off before receiving their silverware at full-time.

It will be the first time the United women’s side have played at Tannadice since winning the third tier in 2018.

And club chiefs are desperate for a bumper crowd on May 4 to toast the title winners.

The game will be free to attend for United men’s team season ticket holders, with all other supporters encouraged to make a donation on the night.

‘Delight’: Asghar.

The Tangerines’ sporting director, Tony Asghar, told United’s official website: “We’re delighted to host the game for our women’s team.

“Their efforts in securing the title and promotion are to be applauded, and everyone at the club is looking forward to seeing them perform.

“Wednesday will give an opportunity for them to experience a genuine Tannadice matchday, and this is an opportunity for the fans to come along and show their appreciation for what has been a fantastic season.”

Growth

United boast a 19-point advantage at the summit of SWPL2.

While a 4-1 defeat against Boroughmuir Thistle last time out dashed hopes of an invincible campaign, it has been a sensational season for Hart’s charges.

United will participate at the elite level of Scottish women’s football for the first time in their history next term and Hart hopes that cultivates even more interest in a growing game.

Title winner: Hart.
Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport earlier this month, Hart said: “Women’s football is growing massively and there is still a lot of growth to come.

“Compared to where we were a few years ago, there are more people attending games, more people following results and showing their support on social media.

“The fanbase is there, and growing. I really hope we can get even more fans along to watch next season because it’s a good brand, entertaining and affordable for a family.”

Dominant Dundee United WFC claim title glory – and celebrate in style

