Dundee United WFC to lift trophy at Tannadice, as Tony Asghar urges fans to toast title heroes

Dundee United WFC will lift the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 (SWPL2) trophy under the lights at Tannadice next Wednesday.

Graeme Hart’s champions will face St Johnstone in a 7.30pm kick-off before receiving their silverware at full-time.

It will be the first time the United women’s side have played at Tannadice since winning the third tier in 2018.

And club chiefs are desperate for a bumper crowd on May 4 to toast the title winners.

The game will be free to attend for United men’s team season ticket holders, with all other supporters encouraged to make a donation on the night.

The Tangerines’ sporting director, Tony Asghar, told United’s official website: “We’re delighted to host the game for our women’s team.

“Their efforts in securing the title and promotion are to be applauded, and everyone at the club is looking forward to seeing them perform.

“Wednesday will give an opportunity for them to experience a genuine Tannadice matchday, and this is an opportunity for the fans to come along and show their appreciation for what has been a fantastic season.”

Growth

United boast a 19-point advantage at the summit of SWPL2.

While a 4-1 defeat against Boroughmuir Thistle last time out dashed hopes of an invincible campaign, it has been a sensational season for Hart’s charges.

United will participate at the elite level of Scottish women’s football for the first time in their history next term and Hart hopes that cultivates even more interest in a growing game.

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport earlier this month, Hart said: “Women’s football is growing massively and there is still a lot of growth to come.

“Compared to where we were a few years ago, there are more people attending games, more people following results and showing their support on social media.

“The fanbase is there, and growing. I really hope we can get even more fans along to watch next season because it’s a good brand, entertaining and affordable for a family.”