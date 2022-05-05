6 outdoor workwear essentials for greenkeepers and other outdoor workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 outdoor workwear essentials for greenkeepers and other outdoor workers

In partnership with The Workwear Centre
May 5 2022, 8.58am
Outdoor workwear at The Workwear Centre

Spring is here and around Courier Country people are donning their outdoor workwear to tackle those ‘al fresco’ jobs – including making sure the fairways and greens are in tip-top shape.

And one company who knows the right gear for the job is The Workwear Centre, based in Dundee.

With clients including the Gleneagles Hotel and St Andrews Links Trust, as well as dozens of other greenkeepers from courses all over Scotland, Stiven understands what is needed for outdoor workers to get the job done – no matter the weather! In fact, they recently launched a new section of their website especially for greenkeepers.

Clients come back again and again for their outdoor workwear

Michael Whyte of the St Andrews Links Trust has been using The Workwear Centre for all their outdoor workwear needs for years.

He said: “We are really pleased with the consistently high level of service we get from The Workwear Centre.

“The staff are friendly and nothing is ever too much trouble.

“I’d recommend Stiven every time.”

And Downfield Golf Club course manager John Watson agreed.

“The Workwear Centre at Stiven have an exhaustive range of workwear and provide for our every need on the golf course.

“Correspondence with Mark McNally and the staff at of Stiven is easy, pleasant and thorough and furthermore their delivery times are excellent.”

Gary Nicoll, course manager at Panmure Golf Club, added: “Panmure Golf Club use The Workwear Centre for all our staff uniform and PPE.

“The company are very competitive and give us an excellent service and their sales department are more than helpful in suggesting suitable products.

“We also love the new greenkeeper section on their website and find it very helpful.”

But it’s not just golf courses that The Workwear Centre caters for.

No matter the job, the team has the workwear that will not just keep you safe, but comfortable and maybe a bit stylish too!

We asked The Workwear Centre team what their must-haves are for working outside…

From top to bottom, here’s what you need to have

Helly Hansen Gale Waterproof Rain Jacket

Helly Hansen outdoor workwear

Okay, we might be moving into summer, but it’s still Scotland and there’s always a chance of a shower (or downpour!).

The Gale features an adjustable, packable hood along with a drop back for extended coverage, the neoprene cuffs prevent water from traveling down the arm as well.

The zippered front features a double storm flap to keep water out and also has a hidden zippered chest pocket with a headphone hole.

DeWalt Challenger Safety Boot

DeWalt outdoor workwear boots

If you need footwear that doesn’t just stand up the elements, but meets them head-on, these are the boots for you.

DeWalt’s Challenger boot mixes comfort with safety – offering steel toe cap and midsole protection, along with a comfort insole and padded tongue and collar.

And being both waterproof and breathable it’s perfect for working outside no matter the weather!

Regatta Professional Action Shorts

Regatta outdoor workwear shorts

When the temperature starts to rise it’s time to break out the shorts! These Regatta work shorts are designed to repel water and are made from a durable fabric.

They feature four pockets for those essential tools of your trade and the part-elasticated waist gives you room to breathe.

Craghoppers Expert Basecamp Softshell Jacket

Craghoppers outdoor workwear jacket

A versatile softshell jacket that’s a smart inclusion in any workwear range. The smart recycled polyester elastane outer has a water-repellent finish and striped microfleece back for extra warmth.

But because it’s not bulky it’s great for every day wear.

Portwest Steelite Safety Trainer

Portwest outdoor workwear safety trainer

If you are looking for a lightweight and long-lasting trainer that won’t let you down, look no further. Portwest’s Steelite safety trainer gives superb comfort footbed with steel toecap and steel midsole. The outsole is also fuel and oil-resistant and the trainers are anti-static.

Tuffstuff Pro Work Trouser

Tuffstuff outdoor workwear trousers

If you don’t want to get your pale legs out, these trousers are fit for any job. Triple stitched to avoid any embarrassing seam splits and with lots of pockets, they are designed to be part of your essential kit.

