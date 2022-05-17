Dundee Eid festival brings the community together

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community brought Dundonians together as they celebrated their first Eid festival in two years.

More than 100 people joined in a community barbecue lunch at the Baitul Mahmood Mosque on Dens Road on Sunday.

Muslims celebrate Eid al Fitr to mark the end of the month of Ramadan, which is observed with fasting, prayers and reflection.

And Shoaib Afzal Khan, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Dundee, said members wanted to extend the hand of friendship to people of all backgrounds.

“The aim of this event was to bring all members of local community together in our Eid ul Fitr celebration after a space of two years,” he said.

“The pandemic has been hard on everyone and lockdown has influenced

people’s everyday life.

“The sunshine, food, laughter and great company definitely helped to bring back the feeling of normality.”

As well as food, the event included a question and answer session with mosque Imam Daud Qureshi.

And free books and literature on Islam were available.

Those attending included MSP Michael Marra and several Dundee councillors.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was established in 1889 and has been based in the UK since 1913.