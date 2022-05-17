Dundee Eid festival brings the community together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Eid festival brings the community together

By Claire Warrender
May 17 2022, 12.17pm Updated: May 17 2022, 2.06pm
Members of the community enjoy a barbecue at the Baitul Mahmood Mosque on Dens Road.
Dundee’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community brought Dundonians together as they celebrated their first Eid festival in two years.

More than 100 people joined in a community barbecue lunch at the Baitul Mahmood Mosque on Dens Road on Sunday.

Muslims celebrate Eid al Fitr to mark the end of the month of Ramadan, which is observed with fasting, prayers and reflection.

Around 100 people attended the Dundee Eid festival.
And Shoaib Afzal Khan, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Dundee, said members wanted to extend the hand of friendship to people of all backgrounds.

“The aim of this event was to bring all members of local community together in our Eid ul Fitr celebration after a space of two years,” he said.

“The pandemic has been hard on everyone and lockdown has influenced
people’s everyday life.

“The sunshine, food, laughter and great company definitely helped to bring back the feeling of normality.”

As well as food, the event included a question and answer session with mosque Imam Daud Qureshi.

And free books and literature on Islam were available.

Those attending included MSP Michael Marra and several Dundee councillors.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was established in 1889 and has been based in the UK since 1913.

