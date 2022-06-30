Dundee United learn fixture fate for historic Scottish Women’s Premier League campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United WFC will host Motherwell in their first Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 (SWPL1) fixture on August 7.

Graeme Hart’s charges then travel to face Glasgow Women before remaining in the west for a testing showdown against Glasgow City.

With United playing in the top-flight for the first time in their history, mouth-watering showdowns against full-time outfits Celtic (September 11) and Rangers (October 30) loom large on the calendar.

The Tangerines roared to the SWPL2 title last season, claiming the crown by 20 points ahead of Glasgow Women.

Their final home match of the campaign against St Johnstone took place in front of 726 spectators at Tannadice.

Speaking to Courier Sport in April, boss Hart expressed his excitement ahead of the new campaign — and the tantalising challenge ahead.

“It’s hugely exciting to really challenge ourselves at the top level,” he said.

“Women’s football is growing massively and there is still a lot of growth to come.

“Compared to where we were a few years ago, there are more people attending games, more people following results and showing their support on social media.

“The fanbase is there, and growing. I really hope we can get even more fans along to watch next season because it’s a good brand, entertaining and affordable for a family.”

United will train and play their home fixtures at Gussie Park — in the shadow of Tannadice — following this week’s announcement of fresh investment in the facility.

United’s full fixture list can be found HERE.