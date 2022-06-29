Dundee United in £215,000 cash boost as Supporters’ Foundation vote to provide Gussie Park funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of providing a £215,000 funding package to aid the Tangerines’ development of Gussie Park.

A staggering 98.7% of respondents backed the proposal from a turnout of 86%.

The injection of capital is the largest ever made by the fans’ organisation, which now boasts more than 2,000 pledgers.

Funding will be utilised to construct a spectators’ stand at Gussie Park as work on Phase Two of the project commences in earnest.

The DUSF have also revealed that they are hopeful of bankrolling the remainder of the redevelopment in the fullness of time.

That would allow Dundee United to direct their income towards other areas, including recruitment.

Once fulfilled, it will take DUSF’s direct contributions to the football club to more than £400,000 since their inception in 2017 — including £100,000 towards Phase One of the Gussie Park redevelopment.

That saw the installation of a 4G synthetic pitch, UEFA-approved floodlights, perimeter fencing and new barriers.

DUSF have also invested in supporter projects and local charities.

Pride

“We are absolutely delighted that Foundation members have given such a resounding vote in favour of the proposal with such an impressive turnout,” commented a DUSF spokesperson.

“We believe this use of members’ contributions meets our overall principle of ‘ensuring our future’.

“It is a hugely important development as it is a significant step towards the Foundation funding the entire redevelopment of Gussie Park, allowing the club and the chairman Mark Ogren to direct their funds to other elements of the operational budget including player recruitment.

“This ballot result increases the sum invested in the Gussie Park redevelopment by Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members to £315,000, and the sum invested in total to Dundee United FC to £438,000 since our launch five years ago.

“This is a remarkable effort by our members and they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved in a relatively short time period.”

DUSF have made no secret of their desire to invest in ‘bricks and mortar’ projects, helping to provide the infrastructure to fulfil the club’s vision for a youth-driven future.

The academy at Gussie Park firmly falls into that category.

The likes of Ryan Gauld, John Souttar and Duncan Ferguson are among the players to have learned their trade on the famous Gussie turf, which sits in the shade of Tannadice.

‘Sustained success’

United chairman Mark Ogren added: “The Foundation has been a tremendous support to us and it is fantastic to work with them on a project like Gussie Park.

“We appreciate the significant financial input from their members.

“I met with members of the Foundation a few months ago and was impressed by their determination to support the sustained success of Dundee United.

“This funding allows us to move into Phase Two of the Gussie Park redevelopment whilst allowing us to focus on enhancing other areas of the club”.