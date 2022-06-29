Dundee United in £215,000 cash boost as Supporters’ Foundation vote to provide Gussie Park funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United in £215,000 cash boost as Supporters’ Foundation vote to provide Gussie Park funding

By Alan Temple
June 29 2022, 10.00am Updated: June 29 2022, 12.31pm
Dundee United Supporters' Foundation have played a pivotal role in the Gussie Park revamp
Dundee United Supporters' Foundation have played a pivotal role in the Gussie Park revamp

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of providing a £215,000 funding package to aid the Tangerines’ development of Gussie Park.

A staggering 98.7% of respondents backed the proposal from a turnout of 86%.

The injection of capital is the largest ever made by the fans’ organisation, which now boasts more than 2,000 pledgers.

Funding will be utilised to construct a spectators’ stand at Gussie Park as work on Phase Two of the project commences in earnest.

The DUSF have also revealed that they are hopeful of bankrolling the remainder of the redevelopment in the fullness of time.

That would allow Dundee United to direct their income towards other areas, including recruitment.

In the shadow of Tannadice: Gussie Park.

Once fulfilled, it will take DUSF’s direct contributions to the football club to more than £400,000 since their inception in 2017 — including £100,000 towards Phase One of the Gussie Park redevelopment.

That saw the installation of a 4G synthetic pitch, UEFA-approved floodlights, perimeter fencing and new barriers.

DUSF have also invested in supporter projects and local charities.

Pride

“We are absolutely delighted that Foundation members have given such a resounding vote in favour of the proposal with such an impressive turnout,” commented a DUSF spokesperson.

“We believe this use of members’ contributions meets our overall principle of ‘ensuring our future’.

“It is a hugely important development as it is a significant step towards the Foundation funding the entire redevelopment of Gussie Park, allowing the club and the chairman Mark Ogren to direct their funds to other elements of the operational budget including player recruitment.

Mark Ogren enjoys a positive relationship with DUSF

“This ballot result increases the sum invested in the Gussie Park redevelopment by Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members to £315,000, and the sum invested in total to Dundee United FC to £438,000 since our launch five years ago.

“This is a remarkable effort by our members and they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved in a relatively short time period.”

DUSF have made no secret of their desire to invest in ‘bricks and mortar’ projects, helping to provide the infrastructure to fulfil the club’s vision for a youth-driven future.

The academy at Gussie Park firmly falls into that category.

The likes of Ryan Gauld, John Souttar and Duncan Ferguson are among the players to have learned their trade on the famous Gussie turf, which sits in the shade of Tannadice.

‘Sustained success’

United chairman Mark Ogren added: “The Foundation has been a tremendous support to us and it is fantastic to work with them on a project like Gussie Park.

Ryan Gauld, now at Vancouver Whitecaps, learned his trade with the Dundee United academy at Gussie Park

“We appreciate the significant financial input from their members.

“I met with members of the Foundation a few months ago and was impressed by their determination to support the sustained success of Dundee United.

“This funding allows us to move into Phase Two of the Gussie Park redevelopment whilst allowing us to focus on enhancing other areas of the club”.

Tam Courts breaks silence on shock Dundee United exit as Honved boss declares: ‘I was as surprised as anyone!’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]