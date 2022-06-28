Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation ballot members over Gussie Park cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation ballot members over Gussie Park cash boost

By Alan Temple
June 28 2022, 7.00am Updated: June 28 2022, 12.06pm
Phase One complete: Gussie Park.
Phase One complete: Gussie Park.

Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF) members have been asked to vote on a proposed funding package to aid the Tangerines’ redevelopment of Gussie Park.

Ballots were sent out over the weekend, with a closing date of midnight on Tuesday for all responses.

DUSF have already played a pivotal role in the initial renovations at Gussie Park by contributing £100,000.

The proposal for that cash injection was passed with a remarkable 99% backing from a 91% turnout.

Allied with contributions from United owner Mark Ogren and a £100,000 Scottish FA grant, Phase One of the redevelopment was completed at a cost of around £300,000.

The new pitch at Gussie Park

Improvements included the installation of a 4G synthetic pitch, UEFA-approved floodlights, perimeter fencing and new barriers.

And Dundee United are keen to continue the work at Gussie Park in partnership with DUSF.

However, as with all major fiscal decisions made by the fans’ group, it will come down to the result of a vote – with all members being encouraged to make their voices heard.

Formed in 2017, DUSF now boasts more than 2000 members and have expressed a desire to invest in ‘bricks and mortar’ projects, including the club’s academy at Gussie Park.

The likes of Ryan Gauld and Duncan Ferguson are among the players to have learned their trade on the Gussie turf, which sits in the shade of Tannadice.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation – how an idea in the pub became a bricks and mortar concern

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]