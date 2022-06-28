Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation ballot members over Gussie Park cash boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF) members have been asked to vote on a proposed funding package to aid the Tangerines’ redevelopment of Gussie Park.

Ballots were sent out over the weekend, with a closing date of midnight on Tuesday for all responses.

DUSF have already played a pivotal role in the initial renovations at Gussie Park by contributing £100,000.

The proposal for that cash injection was passed with a remarkable 99% backing from a 91% turnout.

Allied with contributions from United owner Mark Ogren and a £100,000 Scottish FA grant, Phase One of the redevelopment was completed at a cost of around £300,000.

Improvements included the installation of a 4G synthetic pitch, UEFA-approved floodlights, perimeter fencing and new barriers.

And Dundee United are keen to continue the work at Gussie Park in partnership with DUSF.

However, as with all major fiscal decisions made by the fans’ group, it will come down to the result of a vote – with all members being encouraged to make their voices heard.

Formed in 2017, DUSF now boasts more than 2000 members and have expressed a desire to invest in ‘bricks and mortar’ projects, including the club’s academy at Gussie Park.

The likes of Ryan Gauld and Duncan Ferguson are among the players to have learned their trade on the Gussie turf, which sits in the shade of Tannadice.