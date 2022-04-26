Dundee United hail Gussie Park milestone as supporters help to fund £300,000-plus ‘Phase One’ work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee United hail Gussie Park milestone as supporters help to fund £300,000-plus ‘Phase One’ work

By Alan Temple
April 26 2022, 2.16pm Updated: April 26 2022, 8.25pm
Phase One complete: Gussie Park
Gussie Park will reopen on Tuesday evening after ‘Phase One’ of Dundee United’s ambitious redevelopment project was completed at a cost of more than £300,000.

United’s under-18s side will take on Celtic at 7.30 p.m., marking a major milestone as the Tangerines seek to modernise the famous training facility.

The revamped Gussie boasts a 4G synthetic pitch, UEFA-approved floodlights, perimeter fencing and new barriers which serve to extend the spectators’ area.

Age groups from pre-Academy to United’s under-18s will now be able to use the facility as youngsters seek to follow in the footsteps of ex-graduates like Ryan Gauld and Duncan Ferguson.

Heartened: Goldie

“We are delighted to see the completion of phase one of the redevelopment project,” Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie told the club’s official website.

“This will allow our academy programme to return to a much improved Gussie Park.

“Planning and design for phase two of the project is already underway which, when completed, will provide our academy players, staff and families with an environment that drives our vision and mission.

Fans’ impact

The works, which took place in just four months, were partially made possible by the ongoing support of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF).

The fans’ group — now more than 2000 members strong — contributed £100,000, supplementing funding from United owner Mark Ogren and a £100,000 Scottish FA grant.

“Following DUSF’s £100,000 investment we are excited to see this phase of the Gussie Park campus coming to fruition,” said DUSF’s Martin Manzi.

“The overriding principle that our members have supported is that Foundation funding should go to projects that would be a permanent asset for the club, and would enhance the club’s capability to attract and retain high quality academy prospects.

“This work, on and around the Gussie Park pitch, certainly falls into that category.”

What next

United will now turn their attention towards ‘Phase Two’ of the project.

More to come: Gussie Park

As outlined by the Tannadice club, that will include ‘changing room improvements, a physical performance suite, a cafe, office space, performance education suite and a medical studio’.

It is also hoped viewing balconies and analysis suites could be part of the final blueprints.

The aim of Gussie Park is to ultimately ‘make Dundee United increasingly attractive to young players, who then can develop in an environment second to none.’

DUSF will ballot their own membership on the prospect of providing further funding in the future.

