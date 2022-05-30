Mark Ogren spells out European benefits as Dundee United owner eyes group stage ‘game changer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Ogren spells out European benefits as Dundee United owner eyes group stage ‘game changer’

By Sean Hamilton
May 30 2022, 10.26pm Updated: May 31 2022, 10.23am
Mark Ogren is keen to see Dundee United make the most of their return to European football
Mark Ogren insists Dundee United have not returned to Europe to make up the numbers.

Instead, the Tangerines’ owner wants a trip to the star-studded group stages.

United’s fourth place Premiership finish last season saw them qualify for European competition for the first time in 10 years.

Ambitious Ogren is determined to ensure the club tastes regular continental competition going forward.

But he doesn’t want the first trip under his ownership to be fleeting.

Dylan Levitt celebrates the goal against Celtic that sent Dundee United into Europe

In fact, he hopes the club can take advantage of ALL the opportunities presented by participation in next season’s Europa Conference League.

The excited United chief said: “It increases the exposure of Dundee United when you are in Europe.

“Everybody still speaks of when we were in Europe back in the eighties and how it’s a big club.

“We’d like to be able to sustain that and stay in Europe. If you increase the exposure, you have sponsors who are more willing to maybe do business with you, you increase your fanbase because you have people more interested in buying tickets.

“You can maybe attract players you want to sign. Players love playing in Europe and the exposure that comes with that. It’s a little of everything in terms of how it helps when you’re in Europe.”

Dundee United were European mainstays in the 1980s, with goalscorers Iain Ferguson and John Clark pictured at the Nou Camp after victory over Barcelona in 1987

Asked whether he had thought about United reaching the financially lucrative group stage, he responded positively: “It would be a gamechanger.

“Once you achieve something, you have to say: ‘Where do we go from here?’ We all want to constantly improve.

“We want to stay in Europe and go as far as we can in Europe, absolutely.”

Three-and-a-half years have passed since Ogren took a controlling stake in United – and progress has been rapid.

Promotion was achieved, followed by Premiership consolidation, then immediately by last season’s European push, all while Covid wreaked havoc around the world.

“We didn’t really have a specific date or year we wanted to do it,” said Ogren, when asked whether things have moved faster than planned at Tannadice.

Mark Ogren (left) at Tannadice with Dundee United head coach Tam Courts

“It was certainly well within the plan for sure. We wanted to be in the top six, we wanted to be in Europe.

“The next step is that we want to sustain at the highest level of the top six and remain in Europe.

“We don’t want to be a one and done club.”

The work to ensure United meat Ogren’s goals is already underway, overseen by sporting director Tony Asghar and club staff.

For now, though, the Tangerines’ owner can’t wait to see what the Conference League qualifying draw throws the club’s way – and where he’ll be travelling to to watch them in action.

“Yeah, absolutely. I’ll be there,” he said of United’s European away trip. “There’s no question.”

