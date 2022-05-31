Dundee food larder’s desperate appeal for £10,000 to stay afloat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee food larder’s desperate appeal for £10,000 to stay afloat

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 31 2022, 5.45am Updated: May 31 2022, 10.37am

Volunteers at a Dundee food charity say they need to raise £10,000 to stay afloat as the rising cost of living bites.

Soaring energy, food and fuel prices have seen more people than ever visit the larder at the Fairfield Community Sports Hub in Linlathen, one of the most deprived areas of Dundee.

Now people running the larder say they need to raise the cash to pay for food, building costs and to keep their collection van running.

Jim Sorrie, director of the sport’s hub who started the larder in May 2020 during the first lockdown, said the group is struggling to keep up with demand.

Life is tough for local families

Jim said: “The recent rise in energy prices and the cost of living crisis is making life tougher than ever for local families.

“Demand for food parcels from the larder continues to grow and we are struggling to keep up.”

.Jim Sorrie and Colin Lamb have been trying to keep the larder afloat.

On Monday morning alone 55 food parcels were given out to families.

Jim said: “So many more people than ever before are having to ask for help.

“We give out food parcels to hundreds of people every week.

“We now have 417 registered families. These are people who previously would never had thought they would be in this position.

“There are hard working  men and women who are finding it almost impossible to feed, clothe and support their families.

“We know that people are even going without basic necessities such as toiletries, which we also want to be able to provide, along with other essentials such as baby food and nappies.”

Vital appeal

Jim added: “This is a vital appeal to raise funds for our food larder at our charity which feeds hundreds of families in our area every week.

“Fairfield Community Sports Hub sits in one of the most deprived areas of Scotland, our work is vital to the community and at a time of crisis we want to increase the help we can give people.

“Whilst energy prices and the cost of living goes up it’s even more important to be able to run the food larder, where local people can come and get vital essentials that many of us take for granted.”

Jimmy Sorrie of Fairfield Community Food Larder.

Jim said that if the group are able to reach their target the money will allow the food larder to survive for at least another two years.

He said: “This funding will help our food larder to survive for at least two years.

“It will help us cover costs such as food purchases, the van we use to collect donations, the heat and light for our building.

“It will also help us decorate the area to make it welcoming and a place where people can sit and relax in as well and even have to chance to chat about the other things in life they may be concerned about.”

Donations can be made at the sports hub’s website.

