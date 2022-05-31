‘They can no longer cope’: NHS Fife staff concerned over ‘dangerous staffing levels and working practices’, claims union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘They can no longer cope’: NHS Fife staff concerned over ‘dangerous staffing levels and working practices’, claims union

By Cara Forrester
May 31 2022, 5.53am
Staff have raised concerns.

A health union claims some NHS Fife staff have serious concerns about staffing levels and working practices.

Unison Fife Health Branch sent a list of ‘safety issue concerns’ from their members to MSP Alex Rowley, asking for support.

Allegations include ‘people not getting proper rest breaks’ and ‘dangerous staffing levels’. But NHS Fife say they are yet to receive a copy of the letter.

So what are the claims about staff safety? And what’s the response from the health board?

The union says, while they accept Covid has caused issues, NHS Fife staff members are continuing to raise staffing concerns.

Much of it centres on the implementation of the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Act.

What are the issues?

Allegations raised by Unison include:

• Dangerous staffing levels

• People not receiving proper rest breaks

• Staff not given opportunities to report serious incidents on Datix (the NHS electronic incident reporting system)

• Serious breaches of health and safety regulations

In the letter, Wendy McConville, Unison Fife Health Branch chair says: “The NHS can only recover if workers are thriving in their jobs.

“As things stand; our members are telling us they can no longer cope.”

What does the Health and Care Act say about staffing?

In June 2019 the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Act became law.

The Act says NHS and care providers have a duty to make sure there are suitably qualified and competent staff working in the right numbers to ensure safe and effective care.

Unison says they are concerned implementation “seems to have been forgotten”.

That’s why they asked Alex Rowley MSP to raise it in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Rowley says it’s “crucial the full extent of the legislation passed in 2019 be implemented without further delay”.

He raised the matter in a debate in Parliament and says he has written to the chief executive of NHS Fife seeking answers to the allegations.

‘Undue pressure’

Mr Rowley says he has serious concerns: “It seems this is no longer simply about undue pressure on health and care staff in Fife.”

Allegations about staffing have been made.

NHS Fife told us they’ve yet to receive the correspondence.

‘We do not compromise on safety’

Director of Nursing, Janette Owens, says there are well-established processes to capture, look into and address staff concerns.

Work will start “imminently” on implementing the Act, which was delayed due to the pandemic.

“It’s a significant piece of work which will take a period of time to implement and firmly establish within our services,” she says.

“Healthcare staff will play a vital role in shaping how that legislation is enacted.”

Medical director Dr Christopher McKenna says safety is paramount.

“The safety of those in our care is our single biggest priority, and we are unequivocal in our commitment to ensure healthcare services in Fife remain safe.

“We do not compromise on safety.”

Within the acute hospital, he adds, daily safety huddles takes place with representatives from every ward to ensure staffing is continually monitored over the course of each day.

‘Listen to feedback’

Staff “are not prevented from reporting serious issues” on the reporting platform which is used daily, say NHS Fife.

They also work alongside staff-side colleagues including Unison to listen to feedback and take action jointly to address issues.

“There has been considerable effort throughout the pandemic to support the health and wellbeing of our workforce, and the safety of both staff and patients,” he adds.

Changes have been developed and put in place in partnership with trade unions and professional bodies.

Recruiting more staff

“We are grateful for their constructive challenge and support during the most difficult of circumstances,” says Dr McKenna.

Janette Owens adds that work continues to recruit and increase the clinical workforce.

But demand is higher and they’re seeing often more frail and more acutely unwell people.

“This is adding significant pressure to services, and places greater demands on those staff working on our frontline.

“The dedication shown by staff across our services is indescribable. We recognise many have been working in hugely challenging environments for a sustained period.”

