‘They can no longer cope’: NHS Fife staff concerned over ‘dangerous staffing levels and working practices’, claims union

A health union claims some NHS Fife staff have serious concerns about staffing levels and working practices.

Unison Fife Health Branch sent a list of ‘safety issue concerns’ from their members to MSP Alex Rowley, asking for support.

Allegations include ‘people not getting proper rest breaks’ and ‘dangerous staffing levels’. But NHS Fife say they are yet to receive a copy of the letter.

So what are the claims about staff safety? And what’s the response from the health board?

The union says, while they accept Covid has caused issues, NHS Fife staff members are continuing to raise staffing concerns.

Much of it centres on the implementation of the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Act.

What are the issues?

Allegations raised by Unison include:

• Dangerous staffing levels

• People not receiving proper rest breaks

• Staff not given opportunities to report serious incidents on Datix (the NHS electronic incident reporting system)

• Serious breaches of health and safety regulations

In the letter, Wendy McConville, Unison Fife Health Branch chair says: “The NHS can only recover if workers are thriving in their jobs.

“As things stand; our members are telling us they can no longer cope.”

What does the Health and Care Act say about staffing?

In June 2019 the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Act became law.

The Act says NHS and care providers have a duty to make sure there are suitably qualified and competent staff working in the right numbers to ensure safe and effective care.

Unison says they are concerned implementation “seems to have been forgotten”.

That’s why they asked Alex Rowley MSP to raise it in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Rowley says it’s “crucial the full extent of the legislation passed in 2019 be implemented without further delay”.

He raised the matter in a debate in Parliament and says he has written to the chief executive of NHS Fife seeking answers to the allegations.

‘Undue pressure’

Mr Rowley says he has serious concerns: “It seems this is no longer simply about undue pressure on health and care staff in Fife.”

NHS Fife told us they’ve yet to receive the correspondence.

‘We do not compromise on safety’

Director of Nursing, Janette Owens, says there are well-established processes to capture, look into and address staff concerns.

Work will start “imminently” on implementing the Act, which was delayed due to the pandemic.

“It’s a significant piece of work which will take a period of time to implement and firmly establish within our services,” she says.

“Healthcare staff will play a vital role in shaping how that legislation is enacted.”

Medical director Dr Christopher McKenna says safety is paramount.

“The safety of those in our care is our single biggest priority, and we are unequivocal in our commitment to ensure healthcare services in Fife remain safe.

“We do not compromise on safety.”

Within the acute hospital, he adds, daily safety huddles takes place with representatives from every ward to ensure staffing is continually monitored over the course of each day.

‘Listen to feedback’

Staff “are not prevented from reporting serious issues” on the reporting platform which is used daily, say NHS Fife.

They also work alongside staff-side colleagues including Unison to listen to feedback and take action jointly to address issues.

“There has been considerable effort throughout the pandemic to support the health and wellbeing of our workforce, and the safety of both staff and patients,” he adds.

Changes have been developed and put in place in partnership with trade unions and professional bodies.

Recruiting more staff

“We are grateful for their constructive challenge and support during the most difficult of circumstances,” says Dr McKenna.

Janette Owens adds that work continues to recruit and increase the clinical workforce.

But demand is higher and they’re seeing often more frail and more acutely unwell people.

“This is adding significant pressure to services, and places greater demands on those staff working on our frontline.

“The dedication shown by staff across our services is indescribable. We recognise many have been working in hugely challenging environments for a sustained period.”