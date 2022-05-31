POLL: 9 in 10 Scots want smoking banned outside schools – do you agree?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local parents have had their say as new research reveals nearly nine in 10 Scots would like smoking outside schools banned.

A survey of 1,000 Scots found 86% of participants were in favour of a smoking ban outside schools, playgrounds and other locations used by children.

The research, carried out by Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, has led the charity to call on the Scottish Government to follow Wales in banning smoking in these locations.

Smoking has been banned outside schools and hospitals in Wales since March 2021.

‘It sets a bad example’

Local parents reacted to the findings today. One Fife parent, whose children are aged eight and 10 says: “I’ve seen parents smoking just outside the gates when they’re waiting to pick their kids up and there’s really no need for it.

“Surely they can wait a few minutes and do it elsewhere.

“Not only is it unpleasant to be in their reek, it sets a bad example to older children. There are also younger children who’ve not been around adults smoking.

“They might wonder what they are doing and start asking questions at home about something there’s no need for them to know about.”

Passive smoking

According to Public Health Scotland, smoking remains one of the leading cause of preventable illness, premature death and disability in the country.

People who breathe in second-hand smoke regularly are more likely to get the same diseases as smokers. These include lung cancer and heart disease.

Passive smoking is particularly dangerous for children as their lungs are still growing.

Asthma + Lung UK Scotland say inhaling second-hand smoke increases their risk of developing asthma.

More than 9,000 deaths are attributed to smoking in Scotland each year, accounting for 16% of all Scottish deaths.

‘It’s an accident waiting to happen’

Another parent, whose son has asthma, says: “My son was diagnosed with asthma at a young age.

“Although his asthma is now under control, he will always avoid areas where there is cigarette smoke.

“We should not have the air around our children – where they learn and play – being a threat to their health.

“For anyone where tobacco smoke is a trigger for an asthma attack, continuing to allow smoking in these spaces in Scotland is an accident waiting to happen.

“We can all play our part in reducing the risks of second-hand cigarette smoke.

“With so much public support, it seems the natural next step to follow the example set in Wales and ban smoking near schools and playgrounds.”

‘Excessive reaction’

Not everyone is in favour of a ban, however.

Simon Clark, director of the smokers’ lobby group Forest, says: “We don’t condone smoking around young children.

“But, legislation banning smoking in the open air, even around schools and playgrounds, seems an excessive reaction to a very small problem.

“Smoking outside is not a significant health risk to non-smokers, including children.

“There is very little evidence that in 2022, a significant number of people smoke in and around locations used by children.

“This is not a public health issue. It’s just another opportunity to stigmatise and shame adults who smoke through a policy of creeping prohibition.”