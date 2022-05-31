POLL: 9 in 10 Scots want smoking banned outside schools – do you agree?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
POLL: 9 in 10 Scots want smoking banned outside schools – do you agree?

By Saskia Harper
May 31 2022, 5.53am
Almost 90% of Scots would like to see smoking banned outside schools.
Local parents have had their say as new research reveals nearly nine in 10 Scots would like smoking outside schools banned.

A survey of 1,000 Scots found 86% of participants were in favour of a smoking ban outside schools, playgrounds and other locations used by children.

The research, carried out by Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, has led the charity to call on the Scottish Government to follow Wales in banning smoking in these locations.

Smoking has been banned outside schools and hospitals in Wales since March 2021.

‘It sets a bad example’

Local parents reacted to the findings today. One Fife parent, whose children are aged eight and 10 says: “I’ve seen parents smoking just outside the gates when they’re waiting to pick their kids up and there’s really no need for it.

“Surely they can wait a few minutes and do it elsewhere.

“Not only is it unpleasant to be in their reek, it sets a bad example to older children. There are also younger children who’ve not been around adults smoking.

“They might wonder what they are doing and start asking questions at home about something there’s no need for them to know about.”

Passive smoking

According to Public Health Scotland, smoking remains one of the leading cause of preventable illness, premature death and disability in the country.

People who breathe in second-hand smoke regularly are more likely to get the same diseases as smokers. These include lung cancer and heart disease.

Passive smoking is particularly dangerous for children as their lungs are still growing.

Asthma + Lung UK Scotland say inhaling second-hand smoke increases their risk of developing asthma.

More than 9,000 deaths are attributed to smoking in Scotland each year, accounting for 16% of all Scottish deaths.

‘It’s an accident waiting to happen’

Another parent, whose son has asthma, says: “My son was diagnosed with asthma at a young age.

“Although his asthma is now under control, he will always avoid areas where there is cigarette smoke.

“We should not have the air around our children – where they learn and play – being a threat to their health.

“For anyone where tobacco smoke is a trigger for an asthma attack, continuing to allow smoking in these spaces in Scotland is an accident waiting to happen.

“We can all play our part in reducing the risks of second-hand cigarette smoke.

“With so much public support, it seems the natural next step to follow the example set in Wales and ban smoking near schools and playgrounds.”

‘Excessive reaction’

Not everyone is in favour of a ban, however.

Simon Clark, director of the smokers’ lobby group Forest, says: “We don’t condone smoking around young children.

“But, legislation banning smoking in the open air, even around schools and playgrounds, seems an excessive reaction to a very small problem.

“Smoking outside is not a significant health risk to non-smokers, including children.

“There is very little evidence that in 2022, a significant number of people smoke in and around locations used by children.

“This is not a public health issue. It’s just another opportunity to stigmatise and shame adults who smoke through a policy of creeping prohibition.”

