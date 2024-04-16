6 women-only gyms in Tayside and Fife – but where are they and how much do they cost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 women-only gyms in Tayside and Fife – but where are they and how much do they cost?

Find out where all-female fitness facilities are across Dundee, Perth, Angus & Fife - and the prices they are charging.

Manager Becky Fairlie (L) and owner Neve Goodwillie at BeNeFIT Perth.
Manager Becky Fairlie, left, and owner Neve Goodwillie at BeNeFIT Perth. Image: Phil Hannah.
By Debbie Clarke

With more and more women looking to get fit but wanting to do so in a ‘safe space’, the popularity of female-only gyms is on the increase.

Many are now looking for an alternative to traditional gyms which have weights areas dominated by men – something many women find intimidating.

There are also some women who just prefer to work out with other women without feeling uncomfortable or self-conscious on the gym-floor.

So if you are asking yourself: is there a women-only gym near me, we have found six across Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife which are suitable for all ages, shapes and abilities.

Dundee

1. PWR Studios

PWR Studios is described as a women’s only personal training studio dedicated to empowering women to achieve their fitness goals.

Rachael Burke, owner of PWR Studios in Broughty Ferry, with members.
Rachael Burke, owner of PWR Studios in Broughty Ferry, with members. Image: Rachael Burke

The studio, owned and run by Rachael Burke, is located within Forthill Sports Centre, Fintry Place, in Broughty Ferry. There is free parking on site.

Opening times

PWR Studios is open seven days a week from 6am to 10pm.

Facilities

There are a varied range of classes at PWR Studios.

They include: Ladies who lift (weights-based session targeting different muscle groups); PWR bootcamp style workout; high energy HIIT classes and a baby bootcamp which allows mums to get a workout and bring their babies along too.

Participants exercising at women-only gym PWR Studios in Broughty Ferry.
Participants exercising at women-only gym PWR Studios in Broughty Ferry. Image: PWR Studios

They include: Strength training, boot camp style circuits, dance fitness, HIIT as well as mum and baby classes. It also has an outdoor training area.

There is a team of six personal trainers who offer personal training.

Nutritional counselling is also offered and there is a weekly walking group.

Membership

There are three membership options at PWR Studios.

They are: Class Membership – this allows access to all classes for £30 a month;

Gym-only membership – Offering access to gym only for £40 a month;

Full Membership –  This includes access to all classes and the gym for £45 a month.

Perth

2. BeNeFIT Perth

BeNeFIT Perth, which opened last year at Glenearn Road in Craigie, is led by owner Neve Goodwillie and manager Becky Fairlie – who previously ran the city’s branch of Curves.

The gym offers a “safe space” for all women – regardless of age, shape and ability.

Opening times

BeNeFIT Perth is open Monday and Wednesday: 8.30am to 12.30pm then 4-7pm; Tuesday and Thursday: 9am to 12.30pm then 4-7pm;  Friday: 8.30am to 12.30pm then 4-6.30pm. Saturday: 10am to 12pm.

The gym is closed on Sundays.

Facilities

There are a varied range of 40 classes a week at BeNeFIT Perth.

Manager Becky Fairlie (L) and owner Neve Goodwillie at the Perth facility.
Manager Becky Fairlie, left, and owner Neve Goodwillie at the Perth women-only gym. Image: Phil Hannah

They include: Tai Chi, yoga, weighted workout, circuits, Pilates, 90s aerobics, Body Combat, stretch and legs, bums and tums sessions.

There is also a gym which features cardio and strength training machines.

Membership

There are five different membership options.

They are:

Basic membership – This costs £39.99 for all classes, cardio and strength training machines. It also includes one to one sessions, monthly fitness analysis check ins, fitness assessments and access to the members exclusive app.

PRO membership – This costs £49.99 a month. It includes the same as the basic membership as well as meal plans and a nutrition guidance app.

Student membership – This costs £29 and includes the same features as the basic membership.

Student PRO – This costs £39 and offers the same features as the PRO membership.

Under 18s – This costs £20 and offers access to all classes, fitness machines, fitness assessments and members exclusive app.

Pay as you go classes cost £5 per class.

Angus

3. Club One Fitness, Forfar

Club One Fitness is dedicated to transforming women’s bodies and ‘igniting their self-confidence and self-esteem’.

It is based in North Street.

It also has facilities in Montrose and Methil in Fife.

Opening times

Club One Fitness is open from 5am to 10pm seven days a week.

Facilities

Members at Club One Fitness in Forfar.
Club One Fitness in Forfar offers a women-only gym and classes. Image: Club One Fitness

The club offers a range of fitness classes including: Club pump (weights-based class using barbells), kettlebells, HIIT circuit, HIIT step, Boogie Bounce and Clubbercise.

There is also a gym which has fitness equipment including weights and cardio machines.

There is a six week challenge offered at each Club One Facility for women only.

It is designed to give women a kick-start into creating better habits for a healthier lifestyle.

The challenge includes help with daily movement, exercise, strength, hydration and nutrition.

It helps women lose fat and build confidence with support from coaches.

Membership

For details of the memberships available, call: 07808 110069 or email: forfar@clubonefitness.co.uk. No details are available on its website.

4. Club One Fitness, Montrose

Club One Fitness in Montrose is described on its Facebook page as “a judgement free, relaxed and welcoming studio serving women only”.

The studio offers classes only and is located in Basin View, Montrose.

Opening times

On Monday classes run from 10am with the last one at 6.15pm;Tuesday classes start at 7am with the last one at 7.45pm, Wednesday classes start at 5.45pm with the last at 7.15pm, Thursday classes start at 10am and run until 7pm, Friday classes start at 7am with the last at 6.30pm and there is a 10am class on a Sunday.

Check the Club One Fitness Montrose Facebook page for the class timetable.

Facilities

It offers huge variety of fitness classes for all ages and abilities. These include: Zumba, spin, Club pump and step.

Club One Fitness in Montrose is one of the few fitness facilities across the country which offers Bungee fitness classes for women and children.
Club One Fitness in Montrose offers Bungee fitness classes for women and children. Image: Club One Fitness

It is also one of the few fitness facilities across the country which offers Bungee fitness classes for women and children. Bungee fitness is a fun, low impact yet high intensity exercise offering a weightless workout that is kind to your joints.

Membership

For details of the memberships available, call 07808 110069 or submit a contact form via the Club One Fitness website at www.clubonefitness.co.uk.

Fife

5. Club One Fitness, Methil

Club One Fitness is dedicated to transforming more than women’s bodies – it also aims to ignite their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Last month it launched a new women’s only gym in Fife – in Kirkland Drive, Methil.

Opening times

Club One Fitness is open from 5am to 10pm seven days a week.

Facilities

The club has a gym with a varied range of fitness equipment designed to work each part of the body. This includes rowing machines, exercise bikes and weights.

There are a number of different classes on the timetable. They include: Club pump, spin, Boxfit, HIIT circuit, Bungee Flow and Clubbercise.

It is one of the few fitness facilities in Fife which offers Bungee fitness classes for women and children. Bungee fitness is a fun, low impact yet high intensity exercise offering a weightless workout that is kind to your joints.

Membership

For details of the memberships available, call 01333 422336 or email: fife@clubonefitness.co.uk.

6. Kult Fitness

There are plans to open a women-only gym in Buckhaven this summer.

It is called Kult Fitness and will be based in the former Levenmouth Printers building on Station Road.

Aimee Crombie and her fiance Fraser Moncrieff outside the Kult Fitness premises, which will be a women-only-gym
Women-only gym Kult Fitness is set to open this summer. Image: Aimee Crombie

Aimee Crombie and her fiance Fraser Moncrieff from Leven are developing the new venture.

The commercial gym is described on its Facebook page as “a haven where every woman can cultivate her best self, free from judgment and full of encouragement”.

Opening hours

Kult Fitness is looking to open from 5am to 10pm. It will be open seven days a week with reduced hours at the weekend.

Facilities

The facility is hoping to offer offer fitness equipment including weights and cardio machines as well as spin classes, bootcamp style classes and in house-personal trainers.

It will also integrate Fraser’s prep meal business, Super Lean, by creating an area with hot food options and protein shakes.

Membership

No specific details of memberships are available yet.

Conversation