6 women-only gyms in Tayside and Fife – but where are they and how much do they cost?

With more and more women looking to get fit but wanting to do so in a ‘safe space’, the popularity of female-only gyms is on the increase.

Many are now looking for an alternative to traditional gyms which have weights areas dominated by men – something many women find intimidating.

There are also some women who just prefer to work out with other women without feeling uncomfortable or self-conscious on the gym-floor.

So if you are asking yourself: is there a women-only gym near me, we have found six across Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife which are suitable for all ages, shapes and abilities.

Dundee

1. PWR Studios

PWR Studios is described as a women’s only personal training studio dedicated to empowering women to achieve their fitness goals.

The studio, owned and run by Rachael Burke, is located within Forthill Sports Centre, Fintry Place, in Broughty Ferry. There is free parking on site.

Opening times

PWR Studios is open seven days a week from 6am to 10pm.

Facilities

There are a varied range of classes at PWR Studios.

They include: Ladies who lift (weights-based session targeting different muscle groups); PWR bootcamp style workout; high energy HIIT classes and a baby bootcamp which allows mums to get a workout and bring their babies along too.

There is a team of six personal trainers who offer personal training.

Nutritional counselling is also offered and there is a weekly walking group.

Membership

There are three membership options at PWR Studios.

They are: Class Membership – this allows access to all classes for £30 a month;

Gym-only membership – Offering access to gym only for £40 a month;

Full Membership – This includes access to all classes and the gym for £45 a month.

Perth

2. BeNeFIT Perth

BeNeFIT Perth, which opened last year at Glenearn Road in Craigie, is led by owner Neve Goodwillie and manager Becky Fairlie – who previously ran the city’s branch of Curves.

The gym offers a “safe space” for all women – regardless of age, shape and ability.

Opening times

BeNeFIT Perth is open Monday and Wednesday: 8.30am to 12.30pm then 4-7pm; Tuesday and Thursday: 9am to 12.30pm then 4-7pm; Friday: 8.30am to 12.30pm then 4-6.30pm. Saturday: 10am to 12pm.

The gym is closed on Sundays.

Facilities

There are a varied range of 40 classes a week at BeNeFIT Perth.

They include: Tai Chi, yoga, weighted workout, circuits, Pilates, 90s aerobics, Body Combat, stretch and legs, bums and tums sessions.

There is also a gym which features cardio and strength training machines.

Membership

There are five different membership options.

They are:

Basic membership – This costs £39.99 for all classes, cardio and strength training machines. It also includes one to one sessions, monthly fitness analysis check ins, fitness assessments and access to the members exclusive app.

PRO membership – This costs £49.99 a month. It includes the same as the basic membership as well as meal plans and a nutrition guidance app.

Student membership – This costs £29 and includes the same features as the basic membership.

Student PRO – This costs £39 and offers the same features as the PRO membership.

Under 18s – This costs £20 and offers access to all classes, fitness machines, fitness assessments and members exclusive app.

Pay as you go classes cost £5 per class.

Angus

3. Club One Fitness, Forfar

Club One Fitness is dedicated to transforming women’s bodies and ‘igniting their self-confidence and self-esteem’.

It is based in North Street.

It also has facilities in Montrose and Methil in Fife.

Opening times

Club One Fitness is open from 5am to 10pm seven days a week.

Facilities

The club offers a range of fitness classes including: Club pump (weights-based class using barbells), kettlebells, HIIT circuit, HIIT step, Boogie Bounce and Clubbercise.

There is also a gym which has fitness equipment including weights and cardio machines.

There is a six week challenge offered at each Club One Facility for women only.

It is designed to give women a kick-start into creating better habits for a healthier lifestyle.

The challenge includes help with daily movement, exercise, strength, hydration and nutrition.

It helps women lose fat and build confidence with support from coaches.

Membership

For details of the memberships available, call: 07808 110069 or email: forfar@clubonefitness.co.uk. No details are available on its website.

4. Club One Fitness, Montrose

Club One Fitness in Montrose is described on its Facebook page as “a judgement free, relaxed and welcoming studio serving women only”.

The studio offers classes only and is located in Basin View, Montrose.

Opening times

On Monday classes run from 10am with the last one at 6.15pm;Tuesday classes start at 7am with the last one at 7.45pm, Wednesday classes start at 5.45pm with the last at 7.15pm, Thursday classes start at 10am and run until 7pm, Friday classes start at 7am with the last at 6.30pm and there is a 10am class on a Sunday.

Check the Club One Fitness Montrose Facebook page for the class timetable.

Facilities

It offers huge variety of fitness classes for all ages and abilities. These include: Zumba, spin, Club pump and step.

It is also one of the few fitness facilities across the country which offers Bungee fitness classes for women and children. Bungee fitness is a fun, low impact yet high intensity exercise offering a weightless workout that is kind to your joints.

Membership

For details of the memberships available, call 07808 110069 or submit a contact form via the Club One Fitness website at www.clubonefitness.co.uk.

Fife

5. Club One Fitness, Methil

Club One Fitness is dedicated to transforming more than women’s bodies – it also aims to ignite their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Last month it launched a new women’s only gym in Fife – in Kirkland Drive, Methil.

Opening times

Club One Fitness is open from 5am to 10pm seven days a week.

Facilities

The club has a gym with a varied range of fitness equipment designed to work each part of the body. This includes rowing machines, exercise bikes and weights.

There are a number of different classes on the timetable. They include: Club pump, spin, Boxfit, HIIT circuit, Bungee Flow and Clubbercise.

It is one of the few fitness facilities in Fife which offers Bungee fitness classes for women and children. Bungee fitness is a fun, low impact yet high intensity exercise offering a weightless workout that is kind to your joints.

Membership

For details of the memberships available, call 01333 422336 or email: fife@clubonefitness.co.uk.

6. Kult Fitness

There are plans to open a women-only gym in Buckhaven this summer.

It is called Kult Fitness and will be based in the former Levenmouth Printers building on Station Road.

Aimee Crombie and her fiance Fraser Moncrieff from Leven are developing the new venture.

The commercial gym is described on its Facebook page as “a haven where every woman can cultivate her best self, free from judgment and full of encouragement”.

Opening hours

Kult Fitness is looking to open from 5am to 10pm. It will be open seven days a week with reduced hours at the weekend.

Facilities

The facility is hoping to offer offer fitness equipment including weights and cardio machines as well as spin classes, bootcamp style classes and in house-personal trainers.

It will also integrate Fraser’s prep meal business, Super Lean, by creating an area with hot food options and protein shakes.

Membership

No specific details of memberships are available yet.