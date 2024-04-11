New test for killer synthetic opioids in Tayside to begin ‘in near future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New test for killer synthetic opioids in Tayside to begin ‘in near future’

North East Scotland MSP Tess White welcomed work, saying it shows NHS Tayside is taking the threat seriously.

By Alasdair Clark
Nitazenes cannot currently be tested for. Image: Shutterstock.
Nitazenes cannot currently be tested for. Image: Shutterstock.

Work to develop a test to detect super-strength synthetic opioid substances linked to deaths across Scotland has been welcomed as “crucial”.

NHS Tayside confirmed efforts were underway to develop a test for the substances – known as nitazenes – which medics have warned pose serious health risks.

Potent opioids, often developed in foreign labs, nitazenes can be many times stronger than more commonly used drugs like heroin.

But they have been found in streets drugs like benzodiazepines and fake medicines sold without a prescription, causing fears people may take them without knowing and experience a deadly overdose.

A total of nine deaths linked to nitazenes have been identified so far in Scotland, with warnings about the effects issued in Dundee.

It also means those who do experience an overdose may present at hospital unaware of exactly what has been taken, with NHS Tayside confirming it cannot currently test for their presence in the body.

Tests could be introduced in ‘near future’

But in response to a Freedom of Information request from North East MSP Tess White, it said this would change in the “near future”.

The health board told the MSP in its response: “Cases in the UK indicate they are not being taken in their own right and are being encountered mixed into other illicit drugs.

“For this reason, people do not generally present to hospital knowing they have taken them and so we would only be aware of the presence of nitazenes if they were specifically tested for.

The substances can be mixed in with other drugs without the user knowing. Image: Shutterstock

“NHS Tayside does not have tests for these drugs at present but will have in the near future.”

It is understood a research project is in its early stages, with an NHS Tayside spokeswoman unable to provide a timescale for the introduction of the tests.

Ms White, the Scottish Conservative’s public health spokesperson, welcomed the move, saying data on the prevalence of the drugs would be crucial.

She told The Courier: “Nitazenes are a particularly nasty toxic substances which is plainly being mixed in with heroin, cocaine and indeed other synthetic drugs.

Tess White MSP
Tess White MSP. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Much of the evidence however is anecdotal, or too high level to indicate problem areas.

“So we need the data to be collected, which will feed in to Public Health Scotland’s emergency recording system.

“NHS Tayside are doing the right thing taking this threat seriously.

“It’s vitally important the health board and Scottish Government are armed with the right data to begin combating this menace.

“So I would urge the SNP-Green government to make sure it’s getting the same data from the rest of Scotland.”

