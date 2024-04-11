Dundee walk-in thief stole 400 cigarettes from vulnerable pensioner in sheltered housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee walk-in thief stole 400 cigarettes from vulnerable pensioner in sheltered housing

Dawn Barclay later sold the stolen cigarettes for £40, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dawn Barclay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dawn Barclay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A thief who stole 400 cigarettes from a pensioner in a Dundee sheltered housing complex has been spared a prison sentence after making efforts to transform her life.

Dawn Barclay, 39, targeted the woman – now 79 – at an address on Kinghorne Road in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the vulnerable victim had suffered mobility issues due to suffering a stroke previously.

Barclay – who has previously served time in jail – had knocked on the woman’s door at around 10.40am on August 2 2022, asking to use the toilet.

The door was opened slightly by the woman and Barclay made her way into the living room.

The brave victim tried to pull Barclay’s hood back but the crook did not say anything and simply picked up a handbag from a coffee table and walked out.

The bag contained 400 cigarettes.

Sold stolen cigarettes for £40

Police were called and Barclay was found walking down a street in Dundee with a man who had 400 cigarettes matching the brand described.

He told officers Barclay had sold him the cigarettes for £40.

Barclay, of Denfield Avenue in Cardenden, previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to robbing the elderly woman and sentencing had been deferred for background reports to be prepared.

Solicitor David Duncan said his client accepted she was at risk of being sent to prison but had taken significant steps to change her ways.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “The offence is an expression of how low her own circumstances had become in terms of addiction that she required to stoop to that level.

“These are issues that she has to some extent addressed by therapeutic intervention and geographical location, taking herself away from circumstances and people around her.”

Sentencing

As an alternative to custody, Barclay, who has not offended since the incident, was ordered to perform 210 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 18 months.

She was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order keeping her indoors between 7pm and 7am for six months.

Sheriff Carmichael told her: “The nature of this crime definitely puts it into the custodial zone.

“The report is very positive and it makes clear you have taken steps to address your addiction problems, your mental health difficulties and you have taken steps to move away from bad influences.

“You have expressed remorse from the word go and been of good behaviour since August 2022.

“It’s a chance for you to keep on turning things around so don’t blow it.”

