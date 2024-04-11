Dundee walk-in thief stole 400 cigarettes from vulnerable pensioner in sheltered housing

A thief who stole 400 cigarettes from a pensioner in a Dundee sheltered housing complex has been spared a prison sentence after making efforts to transform her life.

Dawn Barclay, 39, targeted the woman – now 79 – at an address on Kinghorne Road in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the vulnerable victim had suffered mobility issues due to suffering a stroke previously.

Barclay – who has previously served time in jail – had knocked on the woman’s door at around 10.40am on August 2 2022, asking to use the toilet.

The door was opened slightly by the woman and Barclay made her way into the living room.

The brave victim tried to pull Barclay’s hood back but the crook did not say anything and simply picked up a handbag from a coffee table and walked out.

The bag contained 400 cigarettes.

Sold stolen cigarettes for £40

Police were called and Barclay was found walking down a street in Dundee with a man who had 400 cigarettes matching the brand described.

He told officers Barclay had sold him the cigarettes for £40.

Barclay, of Denfield Avenue in Cardenden, previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to robbing the elderly woman and sentencing had been deferred for background reports to be prepared.

Solicitor David Duncan said his client accepted she was at risk of being sent to prison but had taken significant steps to change her ways.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “The offence is an expression of how low her own circumstances had become in terms of addiction that she required to stoop to that level.

“These are issues that she has to some extent addressed by therapeutic intervention and geographical location, taking herself away from circumstances and people around her.”

Sentencing

As an alternative to custody, Barclay, who has not offended since the incident, was ordered to perform 210 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 18 months.

She was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order keeping her indoors between 7pm and 7am for six months.

Sheriff Carmichael told her: “The nature of this crime definitely puts it into the custodial zone.

“The report is very positive and it makes clear you have taken steps to address your addiction problems, your mental health difficulties and you have taken steps to move away from bad influences.

“You have expressed remorse from the word go and been of good behaviour since August 2022.

“It’s a chance for you to keep on turning things around so don’t blow it.”

