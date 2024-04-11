St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals plan for Dundee United loan star Sam McClelland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals plan for Dundee United loan star Sam McClelland

The Northern Ireland under-21 international is impressing at Tannadice.

By Eric Nicolson
Sam McClelland has earned a place in the Dundee United team.
Sam McClelland has earned a place in the Dundee United team.

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland’s Dundee United loan is working out just as Craig Levein had hoped.

And the Northern Ireland under-21 international will return to Perth in the summer, with a first team place at McDiarmid Park his pre-season incentive.

McClelland was injured for months when Levein took over from Steven MacLean.

So it was decided that loan football in the second half of the season was the best plan for the former Chelsea centre-back.

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.

It took the 22-year-old a few weeks to get his Tannadice chance in Jim Goodwin’s title-chasing team.

But McClelland seized his opportunity when he was thrown in at the deep end for the top of the table clash with Raith Rovers and then backed up that debut display with another impressive performance against Queen’s Park last weekend.

“I’ve heard he’s done very well in his two games for Dundee United,” said Levein.

“He’s got another year on his contract with us so his time will be pre-season.

“Sam’s been injured so it will be a case of can he get through pre-season and force his way into the team?

“That will be his challenge.

“We’ve spoken about it and he knows that.

“It’s really good that he’s playing now.

“He’s still a young boy and he needs to get in a rhythm of sorts.

“The fact that he’s playing regularly now is a positive for him and us.”

Conversation