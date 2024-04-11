St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals plan for Dundee United loan star Sam McClelland

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland’s Dundee United loan is working out just as Craig Levein had hoped.

And the Northern Ireland under-21 international will return to Perth in the summer, with a first team place at McDiarmid Park his pre-season incentive.

McClelland was injured for months when Levein took over from Steven MacLean.

So it was decided that loan football in the second half of the season was the best plan for the former Chelsea centre-back.

It took the 22-year-old a few weeks to get his Tannadice chance in Jim Goodwin’s title-chasing team.

But McClelland seized his opportunity when he was thrown in at the deep end for the top of the table clash with Raith Rovers and then backed up that debut display with another impressive performance against Queen’s Park last weekend.

“I’ve heard he’s done very well in his two games for Dundee United,” said Levein.

“He’s got another year on his contract with us so his time will be pre-season.

“Sam’s been injured so it will be a case of can he get through pre-season and force his way into the team?

“That will be his challenge.

“We’ve spoken about it and he knows that.

“It’s really good that he’s playing now.

“He’s still a young boy and he needs to get in a rhythm of sorts.

“The fact that he’s playing regularly now is a positive for him and us.”