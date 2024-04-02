Sam McClelland determined to keep Dundee United jersey as on-loan St Johnstone man bids to end ‘frustrating’ campaign on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland determined to keep Dundee United jersey as on-loan St Johnstone man bids to end ‘frustrating’ campaign on a high

The Northern Irishman was excellent against Raith Rovers.

Sam McClelland strides out from the back for Dundee United
Sam McClelland strides out from the back. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Sam McClelland always believed he could make his mark at Dundee United – and he has no intention of surrendering his hard-earned jersey without a fight.

McClelland, 22, notes in understated fashion that “patience has probably been the key word” after biding his time following a February loan switch from St Johnstone.

However, the Northern Ireland U/21 international was steeled for action when duty called, deputising for Declan Gallagher against Raith Rovers after the experienced defender was ruled out with a minor groin tweak.

I’d been feeling good in training and it’s just a case of knowing I am good enough and trusting myself to deliver.

McClelland turned in a faultless display alongside the equally excellent Ross Graham as United claimed a pivotal 2-0 triumph to move four points clear at the summit of the Championship.

Remarkably, it was McClelland’s first competitive 90 minutes since lining up for the Saintees against Hibernian on September 23.

Dundee United's Sam McClelland takes no prisoners winning a high ball.
McClelland takes no prisoners winning a high ball. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC.

“It is part of football that you might need to bide your time,” said McClelland.  “I’ve kept training and looking after myself; making sure I was ready.

“Hopefully, I showed on Saturday what I can do if I get my chance.

“I’d been feeling good in training and it’s just a case of knowing I am good enough and trusting myself to deliver.”

Frustration

He added: “It’s about professionalism and looking after yourself. It has been difficult because I want to play every week. That’s something I did last season with Barrow.

“I picked up quite a bad (ankle) injury a few months into the season which put me out for a while, but I worked hard to get back fit. Saturday was my first proper competitive game since I got injured (in October).

“It’s a long time to go without playing. I’m just glad it went well, and I was able to come through it after the frustration of this season.”

Declan Gallagher looks on as Dundee United succumb to Dunfermline
The absence of Gallagher, pictured, opened the door for McClelland. Image: SNS

Now McClelland has a starting berth, he has no desire to give it up.

While full of praise for the experience and quality of Gallagher and Kevin Holt – he has relished lapping up lessons from that duo – he now wants to play a starring role in the run-in.

And it would be incredibly harsh if either he or Graham are dropped for the upcoming fixture against Queen’s Park after their stellar showings at the weekend.

“To be around top, experienced centre-backs like Declan (Gallagher) and Holty (Kevin Holt) is brilliant for me and Ross (Graham) as young centre-backs,” said McClelland.

“They’ve had great careers.

“But I want to keep going, pushing and play every game.”

Trust

As well as being heralded by fans and teammates alike, McClelland also received plaudits from United manager Jim Goodwin – who revealed that the young stopper was a Tangerines target last summer.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin demands more from his players
Jim Goodwin demands more from his players. Image: SNS

“That’s nice to hear,” said McClelland. “You want to impress and have as many eyes on you as possible; have as many good things said about you as possible.

“Every time I play, I want to deliver for the manager and repay that trust he has in me.”

