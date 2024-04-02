Sam McClelland determined to keep Dundee United jersey as on-loan St Johnstone man bids to end ‘frustrating’ campaign on a high

Sam McClelland always believed he could make his mark at Dundee United – and he has no intention of surrendering his hard-earned jersey without a fight.

McClelland, 22, notes in understated fashion that “patience has probably been the key word” after biding his time following a February loan switch from St Johnstone.

However, the Northern Ireland U/21 international was steeled for action when duty called, deputising for Declan Gallagher against Raith Rovers after the experienced defender was ruled out with a minor groin tweak.

I’d been feeling good in training and it’s just a case of knowing I am good enough and trusting myself to deliver.

McClelland turned in a faultless display alongside the equally excellent Ross Graham as United claimed a pivotal 2-0 triumph to move four points clear at the summit of the Championship.

Remarkably, it was McClelland’s first competitive 90 minutes since lining up for the Saintees against Hibernian on September 23.

“It is part of football that you might need to bide your time,” said McClelland. “I’ve kept training and looking after myself; making sure I was ready.

“Hopefully, I showed on Saturday what I can do if I get my chance.

“I’d been feeling good in training and it’s just a case of knowing I am good enough and trusting myself to deliver.”

Frustration

He added: “It’s about professionalism and looking after yourself. It has been difficult because I want to play every week. That’s something I did last season with Barrow.

“I picked up quite a bad (ankle) injury a few months into the season which put me out for a while, but I worked hard to get back fit. Saturday was my first proper competitive game since I got injured (in October).

“It’s a long time to go without playing. I’m just glad it went well, and I was able to come through it after the frustration of this season.”

Now McClelland has a starting berth, he has no desire to give it up.

While full of praise for the experience and quality of Gallagher and Kevin Holt – he has relished lapping up lessons from that duo – he now wants to play a starring role in the run-in.

And it would be incredibly harsh if either he or Graham are dropped for the upcoming fixture against Queen’s Park after their stellar showings at the weekend.

“To be around top, experienced centre-backs like Declan (Gallagher) and Holty (Kevin Holt) is brilliant for me and Ross (Graham) as young centre-backs,” said McClelland.

“They’ve had great careers.

“But I want to keep going, pushing and play every game.”

Trust

As well as being heralded by fans and teammates alike, McClelland also received plaudits from United manager Jim Goodwin – who revealed that the young stopper was a Tangerines target last summer.

“That’s nice to hear,” said McClelland. “You want to impress and have as many eyes on you as possible; have as many good things said about you as possible.

“Every time I play, I want to deliver for the manager and repay that trust he has in me.”