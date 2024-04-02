Broughty Ferry pub nuisance refused breathalyser test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry pub nuisance refused breathalyser test

Business analyst Liam Tares had been ejected from The Fort but drove back to get his jacket.

By Ciaran Shanks
Liam Tares. Image: Facebook
Liam Tares. Image: Facebook

A business analyst was fined after being chucked out of a Broughty Ferry pub following a drinking session, before driving back to get his jacket later the same night and refusing a breathalyser test.

Liam Tares verbally abused door staff at The Fort Hotel on January 28 after a drinking session with a friend.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police drove Tares home but he made his way back to the pub in the early hours of the morning because his jacket, which was left in the bar area, contained his house keys and wallet.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused was being a general nuisance, attempting to re-enter on several occasions, standing in the doorway refusing to leave when asked to do.

“Police on patrol on Fort Street were flagged down by a member of door staff.

“Officers tried to move him on to prevent further issues arising.

“Upon being approached, the accused was hostile and described as being difficult to deal with and refused to move.

“He was extremely intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.”

Sign for The Fort, Broughty Ferry
Tares was removed from The Fort but returned later.

Tares continually made abusive remarks before being driven to his home on Haddington Avenue at about 1.45am

Officers returned to check on him around half an hour later but noticed a car which had previously in the driveway had gone.

The 33-year-old was found sitting in the driver’s seat on Fort Street and repeatedly refused to cooperate with a breath test.

Tares, a first offender, pled guilty to behaving abusively on January 28 and refusing to provide specimens for analysis.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client had been drowning his sorrows following the recent death of his grandfather.

She said: “The issue seemed to escalate significantly because the coat remained in the bar with his keys and wallet.

“He was worried it would be stolen. The police were helpful and were happy to take him home but he had no way of getting within the house and had no money either.”

Tares was fined £400 and banned from driving for 12 months by Sheriff Garry Sutherland.

