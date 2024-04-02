Broughty Ferry pub nuisance refused breathalyser test

A business analyst was fined after being chucked out of a Broughty Ferry pub following a drinking session, before driving back to get his jacket later the same night and refusing a breathalyser test.

Liam Tares verbally abused door staff at The Fort Hotel on January 28 after a drinking session with a friend.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police drove Tares home but he made his way back to the pub in the early hours of the morning because his jacket, which was left in the bar area, contained his house keys and wallet.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused was being a general nuisance, attempting to re-enter on several occasions, standing in the doorway refusing to leave when asked to do.

“Police on patrol on Fort Street were flagged down by a member of door staff.

“Officers tried to move him on to prevent further issues arising.

“Upon being approached, the accused was hostile and described as being difficult to deal with and refused to move.

“He was extremely intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.”

Tares continually made abusive remarks before being driven to his home on Haddington Avenue at about 1.45am

Officers returned to check on him around half an hour later but noticed a car which had previously in the driveway had gone.

The 33-year-old was found sitting in the driver’s seat on Fort Street and repeatedly refused to cooperate with a breath test.

Tares, a first offender, pled guilty to behaving abusively on January 28 and refusing to provide specimens for analysis.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client had been drowning his sorrows following the recent death of his grandfather.

She said: “The issue seemed to escalate significantly because the coat remained in the bar with his keys and wallet.

“He was worried it would be stolen. The police were helpful and were happy to take him home but he had no way of getting within the house and had no money either.”

Tares was fined £400 and banned from driving for 12 months by Sheriff Garry Sutherland.

