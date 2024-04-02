Humza Yousaf condemns racist graffiti targeting him in Broughty Ferry near his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf condemns racist graffiti targeting him in Broughty Ferry near his home

The first minister said shielding his children from anti-Muslim abuse is difficult when it appears so close.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Humza Yousaf has condemned racist graffiti which was targeted at him on a wall near his Broughty Ferry home.

The first minister said efforts to shield his children from anti-Muslim abuse were made more difficult when it appears so close to where they live.

Police were alerted to vandalism on walls and fences in Hamilton Street on Monday.

Offensive comments – which were branded “sickening” – included two P-word slurs.

The graffiti has since been removed by Dundee City Council.

‘Zero tolerance approach to hatred’

Sharing The Courier’s front page on social media, Mr Yousaf said: “I do my best to shield my children from the racism and Islamophobia I face on a regular basis.

“That becomes increasingly difficult when racist graffiti targeting me appears near our family home.

“A reminder of why we must, collectively, take a zero-tolerance approach to hatred.”

Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf at Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
The abuse, including P-word slurs, was graffitied onto properties in Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

The SNP leader, who is of Scottish-Pakistani heritage, has regularly spoken of the horrendous racist abuse he faces.

Broughty Ferry residents voiced their disgust on Monday.

One told us: “We reported it to the council as soon as we saw it this morning.

“It’s absolutely shocking.

“You don’t expect to see things like this painted on the wall.”

The graffiti was quickly removed by the council. Image: DC Thomson.

The graffiti was scrawled on the same day Scotland’s controversial new hate crime laws – backed by Mr Yousaf – came into force.

Another resident said: “It’s awful what’s been plastered on the walls but I don’t think the timing is a coincidence.

“Whoever has done this is clearly targeting Humza and one of the walls mentioned something about the new law.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson told us: “We received a report of offensive graffiti on Hamilton Road in Broughty Ferry at around 1.30pm on Monday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “This graffiti was sickening and completely unacceptable, it is a reminder why we need to take a zero tolerance approach to hatred.

“Racism has absolutely no place in our society and everyone must play their part to challenge it.”

