Schools forced to go ‘cap in hand’ to communities to plug funding gaps – union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Schools forced to go ‘cap in hand’ to communities to plug funding gaps – union

By Press Association
School leaders are having to rely on community fundraising and parental donations to plug funding gaps for classroom essentials, a union has warned (David Jones/PA)
School leaders are having to rely on community fundraising and parental donations to plug funding gaps for classroom essentials, a union has warned (David Jones/PA)

School leaders are having to rely on community fundraising and parental donations to plug funding gaps for classroom essentials, a union has warned.

The majority of school leaders (95%) in England have had to generate additional income through other sources – like charity grants and fundraising – to cover basic costs for core resources, a survey has found.

One headteacher said his school relied on contributions of tens of thousands of pounds from parents to help pay for the equipment and resources needed.

A poll, of more than 1,000 members of the school leaders’ union NAHT in England between April 10 and 23, found only 1% said they currently receive enough funding to fully meet the needs of all their pupils.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said school leaders are having to go “cap in hand” to communities to afford teaching staff, classroom materials and play equipment at a time when many families are “struggling”.

More than half (53%) of school leaders surveyed said they have had to generate additional income to cover costs of classroom materials, and nearly a quarter (24%) had to do this to cover staffing costs.

More than two in three (71%) needed to do so to fund play equipment and extra-curricular activities (69%), while nearly two in five (37%) had to raise funds to cover estate management and building repairs, the poll found.

The findings have been published ahead of the NAHT’s annual conference in Newport, South Wales on Friday and Saturday where members will debate a series of issues affecting schools, including funding.

Sean Maher, headteacher at Richard Challoner School, a secondary school in Kingston-upon-Thames, said the school relied on contributions of around £45,000 a year from fundraising by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and £35,000 from parents to help pay for equipment, resources and repairs.

He said: “Without the money raised through lettings and other income and from the PTA and parents we could not run the staffing model that we do or afford all the equipment and resources we need for our pupils.”

Mr Maher added: “I’ve never known the budget situation so dire. Everywhere you look there’s a squeeze on funding.

“We’ve already cut admin staff to the bone and we’ve had to lose four teaching assistants and three teachers over the last two years.

“Sometimes that means existing teachers have to take on more, sometimes we have to make changes to the curriculum which may mean it is not quite as broad and balanced.

“It’s an unacceptable situation and these decisions are not in children’s best interests. It’s becoming harder to maintain our status as an excellent school.”

Mr Whiteman said: “These truly alarming findings make crystal clear the devastating impact of funding shortfalls upon schools across the country.

“What have things come to when schools are having to rely on charity and go cap in hand to local communities to afford teaching staff, classroom materials and play equipment at a time when many families are themselves struggling to get by?

“School leaders do everything in their power to protect children’s education, but the reality is that funding shortfalls mean cuts to teachers and teaching assistants, larger class sizes, reduced subject choice, and less individual support for pupils.

“At their worst, they may even threaten the future viability of some schools.”