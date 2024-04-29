Abortion buffer zones Bill faces first vote at Holyrood

Legislation to create buffer zones around clinics where abortions are carried out is expected to pass its first vote at Holyrood.

MSPs are to vote on the general principles of legislation being put forward by Green MSP Gillian Mackay which, if passed, would prevent anti-abortion protesters from gathering within 200 metres of hospitals and other facilities.

Ms Mackay said Tuesday’s vote at Holyrood was a “key stage” for her Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill – which already has the backing of the Scottish Government.

This is a milestone moment for my bill and for protecting reproductive rights in Scotland. This has only been possible because of the cross party consensus that has been built. Please contact your MSPs and ask them to support my Bill. pic.twitter.com/teRRUULtEN — Gillian Mackay MSP (@GillianMacMSP) April 29, 2024

The debate comes after MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee agreed that the legislation is “necessary” to ensure women no longer suffer harassment or intimidation outside clinics where terminations are performed.

And Ms Mackay thanked those women who have spoken out about the “harrowing” experiences they have suffered, as she said: “I want to ensure that nobody else has to face such intimidation.”

With MSPs to vote on the general principles of the legislation, the Green MSP added: “This can and must be a moment of unity for our Parliament.

“I am proud to have the support of MSPs from all parties, and hope that we can all stand together to send the strongest possible message.”

Ms Mackay continued: “Abortion rights are human rights and are key to my feminism, but my Bill is also about respecting people’s right to privacy and to access healthcare free from obstruction.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped to get my Bill to this stage. It has been a team effort with MSPs, campaigners and everyone who took part in my consultation.”