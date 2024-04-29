Abortion buffer zones Bill faces first vote at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abortion buffer zones Bill faces first vote at Holyrood

By Press Association
Green MSP Gillian Mackay has brought forward legislation which aims to create buffer zones preventing protesters from gathering outside clinics where abortions are carried out (Jane Barlow/PA)
Legislation to create buffer zones around clinics where abortions are carried out is expected to pass its first vote at Holyrood.

MSPs are to vote on the general principles of legislation being put forward by Green MSP Gillian Mackay which, if passed, would prevent anti-abortion protesters from gathering within 200 metres of hospitals and other facilities.

Ms Mackay said Tuesday’s vote at Holyrood was a “key stage” for her  Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill – which already has the backing of the Scottish Government.

The debate comes after MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee agreed that the legislation is “necessary” to ensure women no longer suffer harassment or intimidation outside clinics where terminations are performed.

And Ms Mackay thanked those women who have spoken out about the “harrowing” experiences they have suffered, as she said: “I want to ensure that nobody else has to face such intimidation.”

With MSPs to vote on the general principles of the legislation, the Green MSP added: “This can and must be a moment of unity for our Parliament.

“I am proud to have the support of MSPs from all parties, and hope that we can all stand together to send the strongest possible message.”

Ms Mackay continued: “Abortion rights are human rights and are key to my feminism, but my Bill is also about respecting people’s right to privacy and to access healthcare free from obstruction.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped to get my Bill to this stage. It has been a team effort with MSPs, campaigners and everyone who took part in my consultation.”