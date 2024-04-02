Dundee reveal sharp price hike for 2024/25 season tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee reveal sharp price hike for 2024/25 season tickets

The Dark Blues have released details for fans keen to book their sets for next campaign.

By George Cran
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee have released their season ticket details for 2024/25 with a sharp increase in price.

The Dark Blues are on course to finish in the Premiership’s top six for the first time since 2015.

And survival in the top-flight is all-but guaranteed after an impressive points return under new manager Tony Docherty.

Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Supporters can now book their seat to watch Premiership football next season at Dens Park.

However, they will have to shell out more than they did 12 months ago.

Ticket price hike

The full price has gone up by £80 for an adult season book.

A year ago, the 2023/24 tickets were put on sale before the then-Championship Dark Blues knew which division they would be in.

They were initially reduced to £365 before going to a full price of £410 for the season.

This time the reduced Super Early Bird is £430 until May 1 before increasing to £460 until June 1. After that the full price will be £490.

Dundee fans meet the players at an open training session at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

Senior and disabled tickets are also up by £55 for the full price.

A Super Early Bird can be purchased for £295 before going up to £315 in May and then £335 in June.

Student tickets are up £60 and U/18s are up £50 to £260 and £180 respectively. Both too can be purchased early for a reduced price, which wasn’t the case last season.

The biggest percentage rise is the U/12 ticket which, to the club’s credit, cost just £1 last season.

It is now £50.

On top of the 19 top-flight matches, the season ticket gives access to an open training session, priority purchase for away tickets and cup matches and two ‘Bring a Friend’ matches as well as a guaranteed seat in the South Enclosure.

Tickets purchased for individual games will be set at £33 for an adult to see a ‘Category A’ match, £30 for ‘B’ and £26 for ‘C’.

‘A’ matches will be £22 for senior, disabled or students while U/18s get in for £16 and U/12s for £8.

Supporters can purchase tickets at the Dundee FC website or from the club ticket office.

