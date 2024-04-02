Dundee reveal sharp price hike for 2024/25 season tickets

Dundee have released their season ticket details for 2024/25 with a sharp increase in price.

The Dark Blues are on course to finish in the Premiership’s top six for the first time since 2015.

And survival in the top-flight is all-but guaranteed after an impressive points return under new manager Tony Docherty.

Supporters can now book their seat to watch Premiership football next season at Dens Park.

However, they will have to shell out more than they did 12 months ago.

Ticket price hike

The full price has gone up by £80 for an adult season book.

A year ago, the 2023/24 tickets were put on sale before the then-Championship Dark Blues knew which division they would be in.

They were initially reduced to £365 before going to a full price of £410 for the season.

This time the reduced Super Early Bird is £430 until May 1 before increasing to £460 until June 1. After that the full price will be £490.

Senior and disabled tickets are also up by £55 for the full price.

A Super Early Bird can be purchased for £295 before going up to £315 in May and then £335 in June.

Student tickets are up £60 and U/18s are up £50 to £260 and £180 respectively. Both too can be purchased early for a reduced price, which wasn’t the case last season.

The biggest percentage rise is the U/12 ticket which, to the club’s credit, cost just £1 last season.

It is now £50.

On top of the 19 top-flight matches, the season ticket gives access to an open training session, priority purchase for away tickets and cup matches and two ‘Bring a Friend’ matches as well as a guaranteed seat in the South Enclosure.

Tickets purchased for individual games will be set at £33 for an adult to see a ‘Category A’ match, £30 for ‘B’ and £26 for ‘C’.

‘A’ matches will be £22 for senior, disabled or students while U/18s get in for £16 and U/12s for £8.

Supporters can purchase tickets at the Dundee FC website or from the club ticket office.