Arbroath Wetherspoon’s becomes first Angus pub with 10pm children’s licence

The Corn Exchange in Arbroath asked Angus licensing board for an extra hour to meet demand from families out for a meal at the J D Wetherspoon pub.

By Graham Brown
The Corn Exchange in Arbroath. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
The Corn Exchange in Arbroath. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Wetherspoon’s in Arbroath has secured a policy-busting night time extension to allow children in the popular pub until 10pm.

The Corn Exchange wants to satisfy demand from families eating later meals in the town centre venue.

And they stressed the move would not turn the busy pub into a “creche”.

But the bid led one councillor to suggest recently re-written licensing rules might already be worthless.

J D Wetherspoon case for Arbroath extension

Wetherspoon’s legal representative Archie McIvor said: “The Corn Exchange is a popular and successful venue.

“The reasons for the application are two-fold.

“There have been many requests from members of the public as they have been out for a meal with the family.

“That’s particularly true during the summer months when the premises are even more popular with families given the local caravan parks being populated by holidaymakers.

“The second is really the change of emphasis in the way the premises operate.

“When Wetherspoon’s first came to Scotland and Arbroath they were a pub operation, I think there’s no denying that.

“Over the years they have changed quite markedly to become a food-led operation.”

Arbroath J D Wetherspoon outlet the Corn Exchange.
The interior of the Corn Exchange in Arbroath. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He revealed 55% of the Corn Exchange sales are food.

And he said they sell more Pepsi, coffee and tea than lager.

“This isn’t peculiar to Arbroath, it’s common with a number of Wetherspoon’s,” added Mr McIvor.

“No longer should it be viewed as an out and out public house.

“They are far more than that nowadays.”

And he said the chain had been given the extra hour by neighbouring councils in Dundee, Perth and Fife.

“This is a genuine attempt to provide an additional facility for locals and visitors.”

What did licensing board members have to say?

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno broadly supported the idea.

But she added: “The only problem I have is under-5s. Your customers won’t particularly want to have toddlers toddling about.

“And I don’t particularly like the idea of youngsters being around adults when they are intoxicated.

“I don’t have a problem with the application.

“We’ve yachts in the harbour, we are getting more international visitors and families eat later.

“But I’ll say that if I walk in and there’s tons of kids in the bar I’ll not be staying.”

Mr McIvor replied: ” I’m not being flippant – Wetherspoon’s do not operate a creche.

“They expect parents to look after their children. Staff are very vigilant in terms of observing what children are doing and where they are.”

JD Wetherspoon Arbroath pub.
The Corn Exchange sits in Market Place, Arbroath. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said : “We have a policy, it’s there for good reason and to serve a purpose.

“I don’t see how we could turn down anyone who made a good case.

“There is demand and Arbroath is always hoping to advance its position as a holiday destination. But that’s not what’s in our policy.”

Forfar councillor Ross Greig moved to refuse the application, but could not find a seconder.

“I think it’s acknowledged that in Scotland we have a rather unhealthy relationship with alcohol,” he said.

“There may be a demand from a business point of view.

“But from a child protection point of view is it really the best place for children to be in a pub up to ten o’clock?”

Montrose Playhouse cinema and the A90 roadside Angus Grill and Larder have been granted a 10pm extension but he said those were a different type of premises.

“This a pub, pure and simply, and that’s why I’m struggling with it.”

The board granted the 10pm extension.

Planning bid yet to be decided

Wetherspoon’s is also currently awaiting the outcome of a separate application to the council to extend its outside drinking facilities.

Wetherspoon's Arbroath outside seating plan.
J D Wetherspoon has applied for raised seating outside the Corn Exchange. Image: Harrison Ince Architects

In January it lodged plans for raised seating with glass balustrades at the Market Place premises.

The council is yet to determine the application.

