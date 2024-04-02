Former Stirling doctor guilty of indecently assaulting patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Stirling doctor guilty of indecently assaulting patients

Serial sex offender David Buchan will be sentenced next month for sexually assaulting students.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Former doctor Allan Buchan.
Former doctor Allan Buchan.

A former university doctor has been found guilty of indecently assaulting two young male students in his campus surgery.

David Allan Buchan, known as Allan Buchan, was a founder partner of the Aithrey Park medical practice at the University of Stirling, where he molested the 20-year-old undergraduates between 1995 and 1998.

The verdicts, at Stirling Sheriff Court last week, came after a three-day trial during which jurors heard Buchan touched and “caressed” young males’ their private parts and inner thighs when they came to see him for unrelated complaints.

Serial offender Buchan was struck off in 2002 and jailed for 30 months in 2001 after being found guilty of five sexual assaults on three other young male students at the university around the same time in almost identical circumstances.

He was cleared of similar charges in 2019.

Sheriff John MacRitchie remanded him in custody for pre-sentencing reports and told him the earlier conviction was “a huge aggravation” in terms of the sentence he could expect.

‘Liked intimate physical contact’

The court heard evidence from five men who were students at the university in the 90s – some teenagers in their first year – who said they had gone to Buchan with knee pain, shoulder pain, sinusitis, sore throats and a footballing injury.

All ended up receiving intimate examinations they had not requested.

Buchan rarely used gloves because, the prosecution said, he “liked the intimate physical contact”.

Stirling University
The serial offender struck at Stirling University. Image: Shutterstock.

One of Buchan’s former patients said he suspected the doctor had given him genital warts as a result.

One of the two complainers, then 20, told of being diagnosed with kidney stones by Buchan, who then proceeded to “treat” the complaint by massaging the underside of his penis for up to 20 minutes.

Buchan told him to return to his surgery at 10pm that night, when he massaged the student’s penis for another 35 to 40 minutes.

The jury, by majority, convicted Buchan of indecently assaulting the man.

Further assaults

Another former young undergraduate said Buchan “grabbed” his testicles and asked him to remove his underpants when he went to see him with a sore knee.

The jury, by majority, convicted Buchan of indecently assaulting him.

A charge of indecently assaulting a third student patient was found not proven.

Two more ex-students gave evidence for corroboration purposes that Buchan had touched them inappropriately in his surgery.

Prosecutor James Moncrieff said Buchan had cleverly manipulated his patients, clouding what he had done with medical knowledge and using legitimate medical examinations to normalise subsequent actions.

Mr Moncrieff said: “He abused his position as a doctor and took advantage of these young men for his own sexual gratification.”

Mr Moncrieff said most of Buchan’s victims had not realised the significance of what had happened until they had matured.

Mitigation reserved

Buchan, of Camelon, Falkirk, who worked on the university campus for eight years and was also club doctor for East Stirlingshire FC, denied the indecent assaults and labelled his accusers “liars” and “fantasists”.

Sentence was deferred until May 8 for reports, bail was revoked, and Buchan was placed – again – on the Sex Offenders Register.

Buchan’s counsel reserved mitigation.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Liam Tares. Image: Facebook
Broughty Ferry pub nuisance refused breathalyser test
Daniel Tait at Forfar Sheriff Court.
'Sickening' Forfar Facebook Marketplace thief put stolen cash into investment accounts
William Russell appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport because he was 'sick' of early flights…
Ionel Sara-Lates was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of indecent exposure.
Flasher hid in bush and exposed himself to women in Perthshire woods
Gregor Stenhouse.
Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in 'terrifying' attack
Paul Colquhoun appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party
Amber Milne was caught spending company cash in Benidorm.
Jail for Dundee letting agent embezzler caught after spending stolen cash in Benidorm
Cannabis farmer Erik Xhaxho. Image: Facebook.
Rough-sleeping illegal immigrant recruited to run £100k cannabis farm in Fife
The case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Two years for Methil knifeman scared off during vape shop robbery bid
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed for slapping and spitting on elderly mother