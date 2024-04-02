Dundee get double fitness boost as Trevor Carson absence at St Johnstone explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee get double fitness boost as Trevor Carson absence at St Johnstone explained

The lengthy injury list for the Dark Blues is easing.

By George Cran
Trevor Carson salutes Dundee fans after beating Livi. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee are set for a fitness boost with two injured stars nearing a return to action.

The Dark Blues had a lengthy injury list heading into the recent international break with eight first-team players out.

However, three returned for the weekend trip to St Johnstone with Jordan McGhee, Zach Robinson and Ryan Howley all taking a place on the bench.

Trevor Carson was expected to be a fourth to return.

However, Jon McCracken continued in goal with Harry Sharp his backup.

Jon McCracken and Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with goalkeeper Jon McCracken, who has stepped in for an injured Trevor Carson, after full-time at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“Trevor just had a wee setback with his knee,” manager Tony Docherty explains.

“He’s been in on Monday getting it looked at.

“That’s a disappointment because he had come back but had a wee flare up on Friday.

“He was really ably deputised by Jon McCracken. He made some really important saves and I’m really pleased with what I’m getting from him.

“I’m so glad, with Trevor having the injury, that Jon has started where he left off. He was excellent when he first came in.

“He’s been a really big part in the successful March we’ve had.”

‘Good news’

While the wait goes on to see Carson return to action, Docherty hopes to have two more key players back in action next week.

Among those eight players out were Josh Mulligan and Curtis Main.

Both were suffering from hamstring injuries and both were expected to be out until after the Premiership split on April 13.

Josh Mulligan started for the first time since September. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Josh Mulligan in action for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

However, they could return sooner than that.

“We’ve got good news on Josh Mulligan,” Docherty said.

“He is making real progress and we hope to have him back in training on Monday.

“So all going well, we’ll hopefully have him available for the Rangers and Aberdeen games.

“Curtis Main is also making really good progress so we’ll hope to have both of them back soon.”

Ryan Howley, meanwhile, picked up an issue on his return at McDiarmid Park which is to be assessed.

Still missing is Owen Beck with the loanee recovering at parent club Liverpool.

