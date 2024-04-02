Dundee get double fitness boost as Trevor Carson absence at St Johnstone explained

Dundee are set for a fitness boost with two injured stars nearing a return to action.

The Dark Blues had a lengthy injury list heading into the recent international break with eight first-team players out.

However, three returned for the weekend trip to St Johnstone with Jordan McGhee, Zach Robinson and Ryan Howley all taking a place on the bench.

Trevor Carson was expected to be a fourth to return.

However, Jon McCracken continued in goal with Harry Sharp his backup.

“Trevor just had a wee setback with his knee,” manager Tony Docherty explains.

“He’s been in on Monday getting it looked at.

“That’s a disappointment because he had come back but had a wee flare up on Friday.

“He was really ably deputised by Jon McCracken. He made some really important saves and I’m really pleased with what I’m getting from him.

“I’m so glad, with Trevor having the injury, that Jon has started where he left off. He was excellent when he first came in.

“He’s been a really big part in the successful March we’ve had.”

‘Good news’

While the wait goes on to see Carson return to action, Docherty hopes to have two more key players back in action next week.

Among those eight players out were Josh Mulligan and Curtis Main.

Both were suffering from hamstring injuries and both were expected to be out until after the Premiership split on April 13.

However, they could return sooner than that.

“We’ve got good news on Josh Mulligan,” Docherty said.

“He is making real progress and we hope to have him back in training on Monday.

“So all going well, we’ll hopefully have him available for the Rangers and Aberdeen games.

“Curtis Main is also making really good progress so we’ll hope to have both of them back soon.”

Ryan Howley, meanwhile, picked up an issue on his return at McDiarmid Park which is to be assessed.

Still missing is Owen Beck with the loanee recovering at parent club Liverpool.