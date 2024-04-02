Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: ‘Put me in a cell’

A repeat drink-driver whose car engine fell out after he smashed into a tree in rural Angus told police: “Put me in a cell.”

Jack Leslie’s car ended up 50 yards from where the engine had fallen out on impact.

The 38-year-old, of Laurencekirk, admitted drink-driving after returning a urine sample more than three times the limit (204mgs/ 67).

Leslie, a part-time gym worker with an analogous conviction, will return to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced on April 25.

Collision with tree

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained police were called to the A937 between Hillside and Marykirk in the early hours of April 2 last year.

Mr Craib said: “At around 2.10am, police attended after receiving a 999 call about a traffic accident at the locus.

“The police saw the accused’s vehicle and observed that it was extensively damaged.

“Their assessment was that the accused was travelling in the northbound lane, come around the corner and instead of following in the direction of the road, the accused has driven straight ahead, striking a tree at the side of the road on the southbound carriageway.

“The vehicle struck the tree with such force that it caused the engine to come away from the vehicle and came to rest by the tree.

“The vehicle continued to travel along the road, coming to a stop 50 yards north of the tree.”

‘Get this over with’

He said the accused approached police when they arrived.

“He’s placed his hands behind his back and said: ‘Put me in a cell.’

“They arrested the accused.

“Whilst walking to the van, the accused said he had been waiting for a friend but they hadn’t come so he just decided to drive home.

“He kept repeating things over and over again such as ‘arrest me now’, ‘get this over with’ ,’I’ve done this before’ and ‘I’ve just f***ed my life’.

“Because of the extensive damage to the vehicle, an ambulance was called for the accused.”

Police observed a small cut to Leslie’s right hand when they first approached him.

‘Downward spiral’

Leslie’s solicitor Kyra Strachan said he client had been on a “downward spiral” with “some severe mental health problems” but has since attended counselling and stopped drinking.

She said: “He’s in a much better place mentally, he has taken on board what happened.”

Leslie’s previous conviction was for driving while around three times over the limit, for which he was sentenced to 120 hours unpaid work.

The sheriff deferred sentencing for reports and disqualified Leslie, of Garvock Court, in the meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.