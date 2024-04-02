Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: ‘Put me in a cell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: ‘Put me in a cell’

Jack Leslie's vehicle came to rest 50 yards from where the engine fell out after he crashed while three times over the limit.

By Ross Gardiner
Jack Leslie.
Jack Leslie will return to Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing.

A repeat drink-driver whose car engine fell out after he smashed into a tree in rural Angus told police: “Put me in a cell.”

Jack Leslie’s car ended up 50 yards from where the engine had fallen out on impact.

The 38-year-old, of Laurencekirk, admitted drink-driving after returning a urine sample more than three times the limit (204mgs/ 67).

Leslie, a part-time gym worker with an analogous conviction, will return to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced on April 25.

Collision with tree

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained police were called to the A937 between Hillside and Marykirk in the early hours of April 2 last year.

Mr Craib said: “At around 2.10am, police attended after receiving a 999 call about a traffic accident at the locus.

“The police saw the accused’s vehicle and observed that it was extensively damaged.

“Their assessment was that the accused was travelling in the northbound lane, come around the corner and instead of following in the direction of the road, the accused has driven straight ahead, striking a tree at the side of the road on the southbound carriageway.

“The vehicle struck the tree with such force that it caused the engine to come away from the vehicle and came to rest by the tree.

“The vehicle continued to travel along the road, coming to a stop 50 yards north of the tree.”

‘Get this over with’

He said the accused approached police when they arrived.

“He’s placed his hands behind his back and said: ‘Put me in a cell.’

“They arrested the accused.

“Whilst walking to the van, the accused said he had been waiting for a friend but they hadn’t come so he just decided to drive home.

“He kept repeating things over and over again such as ‘arrest me now’, ‘get this over with’ ,’I’ve done this before’ and ‘I’ve just f***ed my life’.

“Because of the extensive damage to the vehicle, an ambulance was called for the accused.”

Police observed a small cut to Leslie’s right hand when they first approached him.

‘Downward spiral’

Leslie’s solicitor Kyra Strachan said he client had been on a “downward spiral” with “some severe mental health problems” but has since attended counselling and stopped drinking.

She said: “He’s in a much better place mentally, he has taken on board what happened.”

Leslie’s previous conviction was for driving while around three times over the limit, for which he was sentenced to 120 hours unpaid work.

The sheriff deferred sentencing for reports and disqualified Leslie, of Garvock Court, in the meantime.

