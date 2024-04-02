Man, 43, charged after Dundee death as police make enquiries elsewhere in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 43, charged after Dundee death as police make enquiries elsewhere in city

Several streets were closed while forensics officers scoured Charleston Drive and South Road on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson
Police at Mains Road and in Charleston after death.
Police at Mains Road and in Charleston. Image: Supplied/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee.

Officers were first called to Charleston Road at around 11pm on Saturday following reports a man was seriously injured within a property.

Emergency services attended and the injured man, also 43, was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he later died on Sunday.

Several streets in the Charleston area of Dundee were closed while forensics officers scoured Charleston Drive and South Road on Sunday.

Police have also been making enquires in the Mains Road area of the city as part of their investigation.

Police on Mains Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A 43-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

‘Continued police presence’ in Charleston area

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Extensive inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to the public to get in touch with us with any information they have.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

