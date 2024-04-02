Man, 43, charged after Dundee death as police make enquiries elsewhere in city

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee.

Officers were first called to Charleston Road at around 11pm on Saturday following reports a man was seriously injured within a property.

Emergency services attended and the injured man, also 43, was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he later died on Sunday.

Several streets in the Charleston area of Dundee were closed while forensics officers scoured Charleston Drive and South Road on Sunday.

Police have also been making enquires in the Mains Road area of the city as part of their investigation.

A 43-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

‘Continued police presence’ in Charleston area

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Extensive inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to the public to get in touch with us with any information they have.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”