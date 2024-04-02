A9 restricted near Perth due to collision

The A9 is currently restricted northbound at Broxden due to a collision.

Motorists are being warned of possible delays.

Traffic Scotland has posted on X that road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey due to an incident on the M90 and B9112 at Broxden, Perth.

The post says the northbound carriageway is restricted due to a road traffic incident.

One eyewitness said they were held up for 20 minutes with the scene coned off by police and “hoaching” with emergency service vehicles.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.