Home Sport Football

Dundee United and Raith Rovers title run-ins under the microscope as bizarre fixture quirk set to pile on the pressure

Courier Sport looks at the games left and how both teams fared the last time against the same opponents.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski stretches to punch a cross to safety against Dundee United.
Dundee United have seized the initiative in their title battle with Raith Rovers Image: SNS
By Iain Collin

Dundee United have put themselves in pole position for the Championship title run-in following Saturday’s crucial 2-0 triumph over Raith Rovers.

The victory means top spot and promotion to the Premiership is very much in the Tangerines’ own hands as they approach their final five matches of the campaign.

Raith do have a game in hand but, even if they win it, they will still be a point adrift of their rivals.

However, the prediction is of ‘twists and turns’ still to come in the battle for the championship.

Louis Moult roars with delight after scoring for Dundee United.
Louis Moult lapped up Dundee United’s win against Raith Rovers after scoring the decisive second goal from the penalty spot. Image: Shutterstock.

So, where might the teams slip up or gain an advantage?

One remarkable quirk both could use to their benefit is that this weekend’s games represent the LAST TIME until their final matches of the season that the teams play on the same day.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the remaining fixtures to see where the title could be won or lost – and how the cubs fared in the corresponding games earlier in the season.

Matchday 32

Saturday, April 6: Queen’s Park V Dundee United & Raith Rovers V Ayr United

This weekend’s matches kick off a potentially decisive week for both teams.

United hit the road for two consecutive away games, whilst Raith enjoy the comforts of three outings in a row at their own Stark’s Park.

Every result so close to the finishing line now has extra significance and the ability to alter the complexion of the battle for top spot.

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan clutches the match ball and holds up three fingers after scoring a hat-trick.
Lewis Vaughan poses with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick in Raith’s draw with Ayr. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

On the previous occasion United travelled to Hampden to face Queen’s Park, in December, they could only manage a 0-0 draw.

But Raith also just took a point the last time they hosted Ayr in a remarkable 4-4 draw that featured a Lewis Vaughan hat-trick and an injury-time leveller.

Game in hand

Tuesday, April 9: Raith Rovers V Airdrie

This will be a massive moment for Rovers as they bid to make the most of their spare match.

All things being equal, they would haul themselves back to within a point of United if they can win it.

But the last time they faced Airdrie in the league in Kirkcaldy they could only draw 1-1 back in November.

And Ian Murray’s side have found the Diamonds hard to crack throughout the campaign, losing twice away and also in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final at home in February.

Matchday 33

Friday, April 12: Morton V Dundee United

Saturday, April 13: Raith Rovers V Partick Thistle

This will be the first time either club gets an opportunity to lay down a marker with a Friday night outing.

United won on their last trip to Cappielow, just last month, thanks to a solitary Louis Moult strike and would gladly accept a repeat result.

Morton and Dundee United players surround the referee.
Dundee United had to battle for a narrow win against Morton on their last visit to Cappielow. Image: SNS.

However, they have lost both of their last two Friday night encounters – 3-1 against Dunfermline and 2-1 versus Raith.

Rovers also face a tricky prospect with the visit of a Partick team eager to secure third place.

The last time they met in Fife, in December, a see-saw clash finished with Raith scoring twice in the final 11 minutes to win 4-3.

Matchday 34

Friday, April 19: Inverness CT V Raith Rovers

Saturday, April 20: Dundee United V Ayr United

Raith’s trip to the Highlands is their only opportunity to put pressure on their rivals by playing first.

If they can get back to within a single point before that stage, then victory against Inverness would lift them over United at a crucial juncture.

A repeat of their 2-1 success from early December, when Jamie Gullan clinched three points with a stoppage-time penalty, would do.

That would give the Tangerines a challenge the following day at home to Ayr.

But Jim Goodwin’s side would also love a rerun of their 1-0 win over the Honest Men the last time the teams faced each other at Tannadice.

Matchday 35

Friday, April 26: Airdrie V Dundee United

Saturday, April 27: Morton V Raith Rovers

Should there still be a title race with two games to go the nerves will be jangling.

Both teams are on their travels for their penultimate fixtures and neither has the look of a comfortable 90 minutes.

Aidan Connolly celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers with team-mates Callum Smith and Ross Millen.
Aidan Connolly (right) scored a first-half headed double against Morton in October. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Airdrie and Morton could themselves still be in the hunt for fourth spot and a promotion play-off place.

United emerged victorious on their last visit to Airdrie in October and they would gladly accept another 2-0 win this time round.

Likewise, a repeat of Raith’s 2-1 victory at Cappielow earlier in the season would be warmly welcomed by the Kirkcaldy men.

Matchday 36

Friday, May 3: Dundee United V Partick Thistle & Raith Rovers V Arbroath

Those associated with both clubs will be desperate to have the issue decided by the final day of the season.

But, for neutrals, a last-game shoot-out is the ideal scenario.

Should that be the case then, on paper, Raith appear to have the easier test.

Arbroath are expected to have had relegation confirmed by then and Partick could have third place sewn up.

Ali Adams fires in a stunning goal for Arbroath as Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray watches on.
Ali Adams scored a sensational strike for Arbroath versus Raith. Image: SNS.

However, Rovers succumbed to a 2-2 draw the last time they hosted Arbroath, for whom sub goalie Ali Adams was the unlikely hero with a stunning strike in December.

The Red Litchies could be playing with the freedom of being resigned to their fate.

Up at Tannadice, Partick will be expected to be stiff final opponents.

But with the play-offs their biggest concern, Thistle could have their minds elsewhere and could even make changes to keep players on their toes.

Could there be twists and turns right up to the final whistle?

