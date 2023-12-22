Raith Rovers 4-4 Ayr: Lewis Vaughan hattrick rescues a point versus 10-man United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 4-4 Ayr: Lewis Vaughan hattrick rescues a point versus 10-man United

Rovers maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Raith celebrate taking the lead against Ayr. Image: SNS.
Another three goals from top scorer Lewis Vaughan earned Raith Rovers a point versus Ayr United at Stark’s Park.

It was a lacklustre performance at times from Rovers in what was a humdinger of a Friday night Scottish Championship fixture.

Sam Stanton celebrated signing a new two-year extension this week by equalising for Raith minutes after Aidan McGeady had given them the lead.

Lewis Vaughan put Rovers ahead with a header, his 11th goal of the season, and later equalised with his 12th after second-half Ayr goals from Ben Dempsey and Dundee United loanee Logan Chalmers.

Lewis Vaughan headed Raith in front against Ayr. Image: SNS.

Vaughan scored another header in injury-time, rounding off another eventful night at Stark’s Park.

First half

Ian Murray made one change to his line-up from the win at Tannadice, bringing in Jack Hamilton at the expense of Callum Smith.

Raith’s Jack Hamilton challenges Frankie Musonda of Ayr. Image: SNS.

It was a sloppy first half for Raith but there were moments of quality. Vaughan showed skill to carve an opportunity and Hamilton’s cutback was cut out after he got the best of Frankie Musonda.

They didn’t move the ball as sharply as they have and some passes were misplaced and they were vulnerable to Ayr’s threats, none more so than when Francis Armarty raced through on the counter but couldn’t find the right pass.

Euan Murray came close at the other end on 27 minutes but his goalbound strike was deflected wide by Vaughan who was caught unaware.

From that, Ayr worked the ball forward and Aidan McGeady was given too much room just outside the box before he drilled the ball low past Kevin Dabrowski.

The visitors barely had time to savour their lead before Raith were level.

Just two minutes later, Vaughan threaded Stanton through on goal and the midfielder eventually managed to round Muitch and slot in the equaliser.

Sam Stanton fires Raith level versus Ayr. Image: SNS.

Stanton then limped off after landing awkwardly on his ankle and was replaced by Callum Smith.

Ayr were reduced to 10 men minutes before the break when Sean McGinty brought down Dylan Easton as a largely placid first half got tetchy towards the end.

Before the 10 men of Ayr could settle, Josh Mullin whipped in a cross from the right and Vaughan guided a header inside the far post to give Rovers a half-time lead.

Second half

Lee Bullen responded to the red card by taking off goalscorer McGeady for another defender.

They didn’t look like the team at a numerical disadvantage when Amartey again ran at the Rovers defence at pace. This time got a shot away that was pushed behind by Dabrowski.

Raith failed to heed the warning and the scores were level again on 55 minutes when Dempsey lashed in an equaliser from the edge of the box.

Ben Dempsey equalised for Ayr at Stark’s Park. Image: SNS.

Soon after, Dabrowski had to race out his box to beat the onrushing Anton Dowds to the ball.

For Rovers, Mullin forced a comfortable save from a Liam Dick cross and Vaughan moved into space to create another chance down the left but overhit his cross.

The game was turned on its head again when Chalmers got away from Dick and lashed a tremendous finish into the far top corner, earning applause from some in the home end. It came after Raith again struggled with Amartey’s pace.

A more attacking set-up was adopted by the home side when Aidan Connolly and Jamie Gullan were brought off the bench.

The latter won a penalty after some excellent skill which was converted by Vaughan but soon after Ayr restored their lead when Dabrowski failed to hold a tame effort from Rose.

Vaughan inches away from a hattrick but his header bounced wide but was on target with another to take what could be a valuable point.

Raith star man: Lewis Vaughan

It wasn’t a pretty first half for Raith but Vaughan looked the most likely to make something happen with his clever movement and occasional skill.

Lewis Vaughan scored his 11th goal of the season for Raith. Image: SNS.

Then, after Rovers fell behind, he provided the pass for the equaliser before putting his side ahead just before half-time, coolly equalised from the spot to make it 3-3 and then scored again late on to make it 4-4.

The Raith legend has now scored seven goals in his last seven matches.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Brown, Murray, Dick; Byrne (Connolly 69′), Mullin (Gullan 74′), Stanton (Smith 36′), Easton; Hamilton, Vaughan.

Subs not used: Thomson, Matthews, Corr, McGill, Hannah, O’Reilly.

Ayr United (4-2-3-1): Mutch; Ahui, Musonda, McGinty, Reading; Dempsey, Young; Chalmers (Rose 83′), McGeady (Senga 45′), Amartey (McKenzie 71′); Dowds (Bryden 83′).

Subs not used: Albinson, Smith, Syla, Ecrepont, Watret.

Conversation