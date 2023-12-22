Raith Rovers 4-4 Ayr: Lewis Vaughan hattrick rescues a point versus 10-man United

Another three goals from top scorer Lewis Vaughan earned Raith Rovers a point versus Ayr United at Stark’s Park.

It was a lacklustre performance at times from Rovers in what was a humdinger of a Friday night Scottish Championship fixture.

Sam Stanton celebrated signing a new two-year extension this week by equalising for Raith minutes after Aidan McGeady had given them the lead.

Lewis Vaughan put Rovers ahead with a header, his 11th goal of the season, and later equalised with his 12th after second-half Ayr goals from Ben Dempsey and Dundee United loanee Logan Chalmers.

Vaughan scored another header in injury-time, rounding off another eventful night at Stark’s Park.

First half

Ian Murray made one change to his line-up from the win at Tannadice, bringing in Jack Hamilton at the expense of Callum Smith.

It was a sloppy first half for Raith but there were moments of quality. Vaughan showed skill to carve an opportunity and Hamilton’s cutback was cut out after he got the best of Frankie Musonda.

They didn’t move the ball as sharply as they have and some passes were misplaced and they were vulnerable to Ayr’s threats, none more so than when Francis Armarty raced through on the counter but couldn’t find the right pass.

Euan Murray came close at the other end on 27 minutes but his goalbound strike was deflected wide by Vaughan who was caught unaware.

From that, Ayr worked the ball forward and Aidan McGeady was given too much room just outside the box before he drilled the ball low past Kevin Dabrowski.

The visitors barely had time to savour their lead before Raith were level.

Just two minutes later, Vaughan threaded Stanton through on goal and the midfielder eventually managed to round Muitch and slot in the equaliser.

Stanton then limped off after landing awkwardly on his ankle and was replaced by Callum Smith.

Ayr were reduced to 10 men minutes before the break when Sean McGinty brought down Dylan Easton as a largely placid first half got tetchy towards the end.

Before the 10 men of Ayr could settle, Josh Mullin whipped in a cross from the right and Vaughan guided a header inside the far post to give Rovers a half-time lead.

Second half

Lee Bullen responded to the red card by taking off goalscorer McGeady for another defender.

They didn’t look like the team at a numerical disadvantage when Amartey again ran at the Rovers defence at pace. This time got a shot away that was pushed behind by Dabrowski.

Raith failed to heed the warning and the scores were level again on 55 minutes when Dempsey lashed in an equaliser from the edge of the box.

Soon after, Dabrowski had to race out his box to beat the onrushing Anton Dowds to the ball.

For Rovers, Mullin forced a comfortable save from a Liam Dick cross and Vaughan moved into space to create another chance down the left but overhit his cross.

The game was turned on its head again when Chalmers got away from Dick and lashed a tremendous finish into the far top corner, earning applause from some in the home end. It came after Raith again struggled with Amartey’s pace.

A more attacking set-up was adopted by the home side when Aidan Connolly and Jamie Gullan were brought off the bench.

The latter won a penalty after some excellent skill which was converted by Vaughan but soon after Ayr restored their lead when Dabrowski failed to hold a tame effort from Rose.

Vaughan inches away from a hattrick but his header bounced wide but was on target with another to take what could be a valuable point.

Raith star man: Lewis Vaughan

It wasn’t a pretty first half for Raith but Vaughan looked the most likely to make something happen with his clever movement and occasional skill.

Then, after Rovers fell behind, he provided the pass for the equaliser before putting his side ahead just before half-time, coolly equalised from the spot to make it 3-3 and then scored again late on to make it 4-4.

The Raith legend has now scored seven goals in his last seven matches.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Brown, Murray, Dick; Byrne (Connolly 69′), Mullin (Gullan 74′), Stanton (Smith 36′), Easton; Hamilton, Vaughan.

Subs not used: Thomson, Matthews, Corr, McGill, Hannah, O’Reilly.

Ayr United (4-2-3-1): Mutch; Ahui, Musonda, McGinty, Reading; Dempsey, Young; Chalmers (Rose 83′), McGeady (Senga 45′), Amartey (McKenzie 71′); Dowds (Bryden 83′).

Subs not used: Albinson, Smith, Syla, Ecrepont, Watret.