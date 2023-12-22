Queen’s Park 0-0 Dundee United: Toothless Tangerines draw a blank at Hampden

Dundee United’s malaise in front of goal continued as the Tangerines played out a miserable 0-0 stalemate against rock bottom Queen’s Park at Hampden.

United enjoyed near complete territorial dominance over The Spiders but failed to find a way past goalkeeper Calum Ferrie, with Kevin Holt, Glenn Middleton and Louis Moult all left particularly frustrated.

Jim Goodwin’s side have now rippled the net just once in their last three Championship fixtures and even that was an incredibly scrappy Kai Fotheringham effort against Ayr United.

United lost no ground on Raith Rovers, who played out a breathless 4-4 draw with Ayr, but that will be little solace for the Terrors faithful following another toothless showing.

First half frustration

United made two changes to the side that slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers six days prior, with Mathew Cudjoe and Tony Watt replacing Kai Fotheringham and Mochrie.

Declan Glass returned to the bench.

The Tangerines were first to threaten, with Holt left woefully unmarked in the box from a Middleton corner-kick. However, Ferrie clawed away the defender’s header and clutched Moult’s follow-up.

Middleton’s set-pieces were proving the visitors’ most potent early threat, and another cross by the ex-Rangers and St Johnstone wide-man found Jordan Tillson, whose goal-bound volley was blocked.

Watt warmed the palms of Ferrie with a low drive at the back-post, Cudjoe headed a Liam Grimshaw delivery over the bar, and Tillson fizzed a speculative drive from 25 yards into the arms of the Spiders’ keeper.

Although United were in control, the interval was reached with no breakthrough.

Rovers, meanwhile, were beating Ayr United 2-1 at Stark’s Park, with the Honest Men down to 10 men.

Little did anyone know the drama that would unfold there.

Fantastic Ferrie

United finally carved open Queen’s Park when Craig Sibbald’s superb raking pass sent Middleton through on goal, but the onrushing Ferrie made a fine block.

Moult, without a goal in his previous seven outings, passed up a wonderful chance to open the scoring when his point-blank shot was thwarted by Ferrie following a fine Fotheringham knock down.

However, as the half wore on, United’s passing became increasingly raking and desperate, and the opportunities dried up. Festive spirit was in short supply as the visiting fans grew restless.

And a diving header by Ruari Paton that drifted narrowly wide gave the Tangerines an almighty scare.

Goodwin’s charges passed up two late chances to claim a crucial victory in the closing stages, with substitute Mochrie denied by Ferrie before Holt powered a header inches over the bar.

A Fotheringham drive from a tight angle was then fielded by Ferrie.

The black-and-white resistance would not be breached.

Star man: Craig Sibbald (Dundee United)

Few in green stood out, but Sibbald turned in a solid showing in the engine room.

He was combative, won possession and his incisive through-ball for Middleton crafted arguably United’s best chance.

Middleton also had positive flashes, with his dead ball deliveries especially good.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-4-2) Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 6, McMann 7; Cudjoe 6 (Fotheringham 60), Tillson 6 (Glass 70), Sibbald 7, Middleton 7; Watt 5 (Mochrie 70), Moult 6. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Freeman, Duffy, Stirton.

Ref: Steven McLean

Att: 2,536