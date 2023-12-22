Queen’s Park 0-0 Dundee United: Toothless Tangerines draw a blank at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen’s Park 0-0 Dundee United: Toothless Tangerines draw a blank at Hampden

United enjoyed the lion's share of possession but crafted few clear opportunities.

By Alan Temple
Glenn Middleton seeks to burst forward for Dundee United
Middleton attempts a burst forward. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s malaise in front of goal continued as the Tangerines played out a miserable 0-0 stalemate against rock bottom Queen’s Park at Hampden.

United enjoyed near complete territorial dominance over The Spiders but failed to find a way past goalkeeper Calum Ferrie, with Kevin Holt, Glenn Middleton and Louis Moult all left particularly frustrated.

Jim Goodwin’s side have now rippled the net just once in their last three Championship fixtures and even that was an incredibly scrappy Kai Fotheringham effort against Ayr United.

United lost no ground on Raith Rovers, who played out a breathless 4-4 draw with Ayr, but that will be little solace for the Terrors faithful following another toothless showing.

First half frustration

United made two changes to the side that slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers six days prior, with Mathew Cudjoe and Tony Watt replacing Kai Fotheringham and Mochrie.

Declan Glass returned to the bench.

Dundee United supporters at Hampden Park
The band of United fans who made the journey to the national stadium. Image: SNS

The Tangerines were first to threaten, with Holt left woefully unmarked in the box from a Middleton corner-kick. However, Ferrie clawed away the defender’s header and clutched Moult’s follow-up.

Middleton’s set-pieces were proving the visitors’ most potent early threat, and another cross by the ex-Rangers and St Johnstone wide-man found Jordan Tillson, whose goal-bound volley was blocked.

Watt warmed the palms of Ferrie with a low drive at the back-post, Cudjoe headed a Liam Grimshaw delivery over the bar, and Tillson fizzed a speculative drive from 25 yards into the arms of the Spiders’ keeper.

Dundee United defender Scott McMann surges down the wing against Queen's Park
Scott McMann tries to make ground down the left flank. Image: SNS

Although United were in control, the interval was reached with no breakthrough.

Rovers, meanwhile, were beating Ayr United 2-1 at Stark’s Park, with the Honest Men down to 10 men.

Little did anyone know the drama that would unfold there.

Fantastic Ferrie

United finally carved open Queen’s Park when Craig Sibbald’s superb raking pass sent Middleton through on goal, but the onrushing Ferrie made a fine block.

Moult, without a goal in his previous seven outings, passed up a wonderful chance to open the scoring when his point-blank shot was thwarted by Ferrie following a fine Fotheringham knock down.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin looks on in the teeming Glasgow rain
United boss Jim Goodwin looks on in the teeming Glasgow rain. Image: SNS

However, as the half wore on, United’s passing became increasingly raking and desperate, and the opportunities dried up. Festive spirit was in short supply as the visiting fans grew restless.

And a diving header by Ruari Paton that drifted narrowly wide gave the Tangerines an almighty scare.

Goodwin’s charges passed up two late chances to claim a crucial victory in the closing stages, with substitute Mochrie denied by Ferrie before Holt powered a header inches over the bar.

A Fotheringham drive from a tight angle was then fielded by Ferrie.

The black-and-white resistance would not be breached. 

Star man: Craig Sibbald (Dundee United)

Few in green stood out, but Sibbald turned in a solid showing in the engine room.

He was combative, won possession and his incisive through-ball for Middleton crafted arguably United’s best chance.

Middleton also had positive flashes, with his dead ball deliveries especially good.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-4-2) Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 6, McMann 7; Cudjoe 6 (Fotheringham 60), Tillson 6 (Glass 70), Sibbald 7, Middleton 7; Watt 5 (Mochrie 70), Moult 6. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Freeman, Duffy, Stirton.

Ref: Steven McLean

Att: 2,536

