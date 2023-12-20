EXCLUSIVE: Louis Moult feels Dundee United ‘let down’ fans in Raith Rovers defeat as Tannadice marksman vows to hit goal trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Moult feels Dundee United ‘let down’ fans in Raith Rovers defeat as Tannadice marksman vows to hit goal trail

Moult last found the net in United's 6-0 demolition of Arbroath in October

Louis Moult cuts a dejected figure for Dundee United
Moult cuts a dejected figure. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Louis Moult is adamant the goals will soon flow as the Dundee United striker endures an uncharacteristic barren spell.

Moult, 31, cut a frustrated figure as the Tangerines slipped to a 1-0 defeat against title rivals Raith Rovers on Saturday, with Kevin Dabrowski thwarting a fine raking effort from distance.

A last-ditch challenge by Ross Millen also robbed the former Motherwell hero of a gilt-edged chance while, in United’s previous game, Moult saw a wonderfully deft finish ruled out for offside.

The Tannadice No.9 has now gone seven matches without finding the net.

Raith Rovers' ROss Millen makes a wonderful challenge to deny Louis Moult of Dundee United
Ross Millen makes a wonderful challenge to deny Louis Moult. Image: SNS

“It (goal drought) frustrates me massively,” he told Courier Sport. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt.

“I look at every single game and say, “could I have moved a little quicker?” “Could I have got a shot away, there?”

“But I’m convinced that it can’t go on like this forever. The ball will hit the back of the net before we know it.”

Remaining level-headed

It should be noted that Moult hasn’t exactly been presented with a swathe of golden opportunities of late.

He has notched six league goals from a Championship xG (expected goals) of 5.13.

There is little doubt he will convert opportunities if they come.

Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Raith stars celebrate their huge win. Image: SNS

He added: “The past three or four weeks haven’t quite been good enough.

“Going out of both cups shouldn’t have happened and it’s maybe been a bit of a knock-on effect. We need to work together as a club and fix it.

“I remember saying after the first game of the season at Arbroath (4-0 win), “let’s not get carried away, it won’t be like this every week”. When we were beating teams four, five, six, I was still saying that.

“And that’s been proven.

We’ve had our highs, but we’ve always been level-headed, and these are the moments when that’s important. That’s what ensures that when the lows come, you don’t get too low.”

Moult: We let the fans down

Moult’s frustration was only heightened by the bumper 10,334 in attendance at Tannadice on Saturday. In front of the third-highest crowd in Scotland at the weekend, things fell flat for the Tangerines.

Rovers now boast a five-point gap at the summit of the Championship, albeit United have a game in hand.

A crowd of more than 10,300 at Tannadice for Dundee United v Raith Rovers
A bumper crowd inside Tannadice was left disappointed – with the exception on 1,900 Rovers fans. Image: SNS

“To get more than 10,000 at Tannadice is just incredible – and I feel like we let them down,” continued Moult. “I feel responsible for that; we feel responsible, as a group.

“I’m hurting, and we should be. But we need to bounce back. We have no choice. I’ve got total faith that we will. You wipe the slate clean and go again.”

Taking care of business

United’s reverse against the Rovers – courtesy of a fine solo strike by Dylan Easton – was the hosts’ maiden Championship defeat of the season and, while it could barely have come at a worse time, Moult is remaining calm.

And he is adamant boss Jim Goodwin has assembled a squad with the experience and quality to claw back the deficit at the top of the Championship.

Dundee United attacker Louis Moult celebrates finding the net against Arbroath on October 27
Moult celebrates finding the net against Arbroath on October 27. Image: SNS

“We need to keep our heads high and stick together,” said Moult. “We would have loved to go unbeaten through the season but, realistically, it had to end at some point.

“Fair play to Raith, they were right on our tails and have managed to go ahead of us.

“But if you look throughout our squad, there is a fantastic balance in terms of age and experience. It’s up to the more senior boys to keep us all together.

“It’s time for us to take care of our own business.”

Familiar venue

A response will be demanded when United travel to toiling Queen’s Park on Friday night, with Moult returning to a very happy stomping ground – albeit there is unlikely to be a 50,000 crowd in attendance at Hampden Park, this time.

In his final season as a Motherwell player, Moult produced one of his finest showings as he notched a clinical double to down Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

His sumptuous, dinked finish over Jak Alnwick lives long in the memory of all ‘Well fans.

Moult smiled: “I’ve got some nice memories at Hampden, absolutely. I’ll take a similar goal. That’s for sure!”

