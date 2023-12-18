Dundee United to use Raith Rovers ‘hurt’ to fuel Championship charge amid ‘twists and turns’ prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United to use Raith Rovers ‘hurt’ to fuel Championship charge amid ‘twists and turns’ prediction

Tangerines defender Kevin Holt insists there will be no panic in the Tannadice ranks.

By Alan Temple
Kevin Holt of Dundee United argues with Dundee United's Ross Millen
Kevin Holt, left, is irked by a decision. Image: SNS

As the defeated, dejected Dundee United players trudged off the Tannadice turf, 1,900 Raith Rovers fans were getting the party started in The Shed.

The Fifers’ goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski held a scarf aloft, match-winner Dylan Easton cupped his ear to the fans and Ross Millen roared in celebration, fists pumping.

A band of Rovers supporters – evidently not ready for a memorable afternoon to end – stayed in place, singing until long after the full-time whistle blew and the stadium was otherwise deserted.

Rovers sporting director Andrew Barrowman later tweeted, “this is not a run of form, this is a movement.”

After being downed on their own patch, Kevin Holt is adamant the Tangerines must use that hurt to fuel their title tilt.

“No, it is not nice at all,” said Holt, reflecting on the Raith celebrations.

“The boys need to remember that feeling because we don’t want to go through it again. We are really disappointed and that will be a huge driving factor for us. We are all hurting.

“But I am sure there will be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.

“Obviously, congratulations to Raith for getting the points – but there are loads of games remaining to right that wrong.”

Raith Rovers stopper Kevin Dabrowski conducts the celebrations at Dundee United
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski celebrates. Image: SNS

Pressure

While United have wobbled in recent weeks, exiting the SPFL Trust Trophy against Falkirk and losing to Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup, Saturday was the Tangerines’ first Championship defeat.

And it could barely have come at a worse time, allowing Rovers to open a five-point gap at the summit of the league – albeit United have a game in hand.

A crowd of more than 10,300 at Tannadice for Dundee United v Raith Rovers
A bumper crowd inside Tannadice was left disappointed – with the exception on 1,900 Rovers fans. Image: SNS

“We just need to start another good run and see where that takes us by the end of the season,” Holt continued. “If we can go another 15 or 16 games unbeaten, that would be unbelievable.

“If we can do that, then it puts pressure on Raith, and we will see what happens.”

Experience factor

And Holt is keen to emphasise that there will be no hint of “panic” in the United camp.

As one of the senior campaigners, he will make sure of it – along with the likes of Ross Docherty, Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher.

Raith Rovers' ROss Millen makes a wonderful challenge to deny Louis Moult of Dundee United
Ross Millen makes a wonderful challenge to deny Moult. Image: SNS

“There are few older boys in the dressing-room like Doc (Docherty), Moulty (Louis Moult), Gall (Declan Gallagher), Tony (Watt),” continued Holt.

“We have loads of experience, and boys who have played at a high level or have fought at the top of this league before. They have won things in their careers and know not to panic.

“We have been on a great run. That’s obviously done now, but we need to start another one next week.”

Conversation