Dundee United to use Raith Rovers ‘hurt’ to fuel Championship charge amid ‘twists and turns’ prediction

As the defeated, dejected Dundee United players trudged off the Tannadice turf, 1,900 Raith Rovers fans were getting the party started in The Shed.

The Fifers’ goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski held a scarf aloft, match-winner Dylan Easton cupped his ear to the fans and Ross Millen roared in celebration, fists pumping.

A band of Rovers supporters – evidently not ready for a memorable afternoon to end – stayed in place, singing until long after the full-time whistle blew and the stadium was otherwise deserted.

Rovers sporting director Andrew Barrowman later tweeted, “this is not a run of form, this is a movement.”

After being downed on their own patch, Kevin Holt is adamant the Tangerines must use that hurt to fuel their title tilt.

“No, it is not nice at all,” said Holt, reflecting on the Raith celebrations.

“The boys need to remember that feeling because we don’t want to go through it again. We are really disappointed and that will be a huge driving factor for us. We are all hurting.

“But I am sure there will be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.

“Obviously, congratulations to Raith for getting the points – but there are loads of games remaining to right that wrong.”

Pressure

While United have wobbled in recent weeks, exiting the SPFL Trust Trophy against Falkirk and losing to Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup, Saturday was the Tangerines’ first Championship defeat.

And it could barely have come at a worse time, allowing Rovers to open a five-point gap at the summit of the league – albeit United have a game in hand.

“We just need to start another good run and see where that takes us by the end of the season,” Holt continued. “If we can go another 15 or 16 games unbeaten, that would be unbelievable.

“If we can do that, then it puts pressure on Raith, and we will see what happens.”

Experience factor

And Holt is keen to emphasise that there will be no hint of “panic” in the United camp.

As one of the senior campaigners, he will make sure of it – along with the likes of Ross Docherty, Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher.

“There are few older boys in the dressing-room like Doc (Docherty), Moulty (Louis Moult), Gall (Declan Gallagher), Tony (Watt),” continued Holt.

“We have loads of experience, and boys who have played at a high level or have fought at the top of this league before. They have won things in their careers and know not to panic.

“We have been on a great run. That’s obviously done now, but we need to start another one next week.”