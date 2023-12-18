Dundee’s away Premiership wins and the surprise link between them

There is a common theme in Dundee’s away wins in this season’s Premiership.

Saturday’s success on the road at Ross County doubled their away day victory tally.

The 1-0 win added to the 2-0 at Livingston back in October.

Both came thanks to clean sheets.

But more importantly thanks to Joe Shaughnessy goals.

The Dens Park skipper has scored three times for Dundee since joining in the summer – two at Livingston and one on Saturday at Ross County.

Three goals, two away wins, six points.

And a combined distance of about 10 yards.

“The manager said to me that was my distance anyway! I think all my goals have been inside the six-yard box,” Shaughnessy laughed.

“I didn’t know too much about it! It came back off the post, hit their player, it’s come towards me and I just stuck my chest out.

“I gamble. I was confident Luke would hit the target so you have to gamble and hope it falls to you.

“The game was pretty scrappy and it was always going to be a goal like that to win it.

“When it’s like that you just make sure you don’t get beat and hope you can nab one at the other end.”

‘Brilliant’ fans

Shaughnessy’s chest finish sparked bedlam in the away end as jubilant fans spilled onto the pitch and engulfed the Dundee players.

The defender, though, says it was a moment to savour.

Great free-kick, scrappy finish, fans on the pitch 🤣 What a moment for the travelling Dundee fans in Dingwall! pic.twitter.com/u5omDWgzPA — George Cran (@di_cranio) December 16, 2023

“It was brilliant. Away days like that, moments like that are what they all come for,” the Dens skipper added.

“It’s great to give them something to go down the road happy with.

“I could hear them in the warm-up, they were brilliant.

“There was just under 1,000 so it was great to send them home happy.”