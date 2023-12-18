Dundee’s away Premiership wins and the surprise link between them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s away Premiership wins and the surprise link between them

The Dark Blues earned a second victory on the road of the season at Ross County.

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a late Dundee FC winner at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a late Dundee FC winner at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

There is a common theme in Dundee’s away wins in this season’s Premiership.

Saturday’s success on the road at Ross County doubled their away day victory tally.

The 1-0 win added to the 2-0 at Livingston back in October.

Both came thanks to clean sheets.

But more importantly thanks to Joe Shaughnessy goals.

The Dens Park skipper has scored three times for Dundee since joining in the summer – two at Livingston and one on Saturday at Ross County.

Shaughnessy heads for the away end at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Three goals, two away wins, six points.

And a combined distance of about 10 yards.

“The manager said to me that was my distance anyway! I think all my goals have been inside the six-yard box,” Shaughnessy laughed.

“I didn’t know too much about it! It came back off the post, hit their player, it’s come towards me and I just stuck my chest out.

Joe Shaughnessy was the two-goal hero at Livingston for Dundee. Image: SNS
Joe Shaughnessy was a two-goal hero at Livingston for Dundee FC. Image: SNS

“I gamble. I was confident Luke would hit the target so you have to gamble and hope it falls to you.

“The game was pretty scrappy and it was always going to be a goal like that to win it.

“When it’s like that you just make sure you don’t get beat and hope you can nab one at the other end.”

‘Brilliant’ fans

Shaughnessy’s chest finish sparked bedlam in the away end as jubilant fans spilled onto the pitch and engulfed the Dundee players.

The defender, though, says it was a moment to savour.

“It was brilliant. Away days like that, moments like that are what they all come for,” the Dens skipper added.

“It’s great to give them something to go down the road happy with.

“I could hear them in the warm-up, they were brilliant.

“There was just under 1,000 so it was great to send them home happy.”

2

