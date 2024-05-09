Dundee’s Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron earn second major award nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron earn second major award nominations

The Dark Blues duo are nominated for Football Writer's awards after an impressive Premiership season.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron
Dundee manager Tony Docherty and star midfielder Lyall Cameron are up for another award. Images: SNS.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has earned a second Manager of the Year nomination after being shortlisted for the Football Writers’ award.

Lyall Cameron has joined him on the list for Scottish Football Writer’s Association Young Player of the Year, too, after a superb season.

The Dens Park gaffer has excelled in his debut campaign as a No 1, leading the newly-promoted Dark Blues to their first top-six finish since 2015.

That saw Docherty nominated alongside his old boss Derek McInnes and John McGlynn for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year.

That was voted for by fellow managers and saw McGlynn take the gong after leading Falkirk to the League One title unbeaten.

John McGlynn, Falkirk manager
John McGlynn won the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award. Image: SNS

Now those three are in for a second award and have been joined by Rangers boss Philippe Clement in the four-man shortlist for Scottish Football Writer’s Manager of the Year.

Since his arrival in October, Clement has won the League Cup and brought the Gers into a fierce title race with Celtic.

McInnes has led Kilmarnock to European football while McGlynn ended Falkirk’s lengthy spell in League One.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and young star Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS

Cameron, meanwhile, has enjoyed a stellar first season at Premiership level.

And has been recognised both by his peers and by the SFWA.

Kilmarnock’s David Watson won the PFA Scotland award and Cameron is up against him once more.

Also on the shortlist is Connor Barron of Aberdeen and Motherwell star Lennon Miller.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, May 19.

