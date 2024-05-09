Dundee’s Tony Docherty and Lyall Cameron earn second major award nominations

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has earned a second Manager of the Year nomination after being shortlisted for the Football Writers’ award.

Lyall Cameron has joined him on the list for Scottish Football Writer’s Association Young Player of the Year, too, after a superb season.

The Dens Park gaffer has excelled in his debut campaign as a No 1, leading the newly-promoted Dark Blues to their first top-six finish since 2015.

That saw Docherty nominated alongside his old boss Derek McInnes and John McGlynn for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year.

That was voted for by fellow managers and saw McGlynn take the gong after leading Falkirk to the League One title unbeaten.

Now those three are in for a second award and have been joined by Rangers boss Philippe Clement in the four-man shortlist for Scottish Football Writer’s Manager of the Year.

Since his arrival in October, Clement has won the League Cup and brought the Gers into a fierce title race with Celtic.

McInnes has led Kilmarnock to European football while McGlynn ended Falkirk’s lengthy spell in League One.

Cameron, meanwhile, has enjoyed a stellar first season at Premiership level.

And has been recognised both by his peers and by the SFWA.

Kilmarnock’s David Watson won the PFA Scotland award and Cameron is up against him once more.

Also on the shortlist is Connor Barron of Aberdeen and Motherwell star Lennon Miller.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, May 19.