Home News Angus & The Mearns

Berryhill solar farm seeks 2027 extension to start date for giant Sidlaws renewables project

In 2022 the Scottish Government overturned an Angus Council planning refusal to clear the way for the near 50MW development near Dundee.

By Graham Brown
Berryhill Solar Farm has asked for a two-year extension to the project's start date. Image: PA

Developers of the huge Berryhill solar scheme planned for farmland on the Angus border near Dundee have asked for a two-year extension to the project start date.

The 49.9MW development – one of Scotland’s largest – was approved on appeal by Scottish Ministers in September 2022.

It was a crushing blow for local campaigners.

They thought they had succeeded in a halting the project when Angus councillors refused permission seven months earlier.

But the Holyrood decision cleared the way for the PV array on a site totalling more than 60 hectares.

A community consultation during the Berryhill solar farm planning process. Image: DC Thomson

The solar farm will lie near the village of Fowlis and just south of Piperdam leisure resort.

Around 150,000 panels will generate enough green energy to power 12,500 homes.

The appeal victory included a list of 15 planning conditions.

And Berryhill Solar Farm Ltd will go back to Angus planning committee next week to change the start date for the scheme.

Grid connection delay

It is seeking a two-year extension to when the development must begin.

The approval required work at Berryhill to be underway within three years.

If not, the planning permission lapses and that would require a re-submitted application.

But a delay in getting a connection to the grid has altered the project schedule.

The Berryhill site west of Fowlis is near Piperdam resort. Image: Supplied

The firm say the connection is unlikely to be available until August 2026, with potential for that date to be further delayed until 2027.

Angus planners have recommended the condition change is granted.

“In this case the planning permission remains extant and implementable,” they say.

“An extended time period for implementation of the planning permission is justified to align with anticipated availability of a grid connection.

“There are no material considerations that justify refusal.”

Fresh objections to Berryhill Farm plan

But objectors say any further delay will only prolong the stress they have endured because of the application.

Planning officials point out the condition change does not alter the plan for the solar farm, which has been granted a 40-year lifespan.

Campaigners also want the council to consider new technology which they claim would mean less land is needed for a 50MW scheme.

Planners point out the application does not propose any material change to the Berryhill design or layout.

The application will be considered by development standards councillors on Tuesday.

Conversation