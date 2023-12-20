Fife mum in row with taxi firm over pick-up point for son with additional needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife mum in row with taxi firm over pick-up point for son with additional needs

Anntoinette Green claims the company contracted to run school transport will not use her farm track due to concerns over damage to vehicles.

By Kieran Webster
Anntoinette Green and her sons Leo and Tylar
Anntoinette Green and her sons Leo and Tylar on the track road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife mum claims she is being forced to leave one of her children with additional needs on their own each school morning – because taxi drivers refuse to use her farm track.

Anntoinette Green’s two children – Leo, 10, and Tylar, 15 – go to different schools.

Leo has autism and ADHD while Tylar is non-verbal and also has autism.

The youngest brother used to get collected by taxi from his front door to go to Craigrothie Primary School, south of Cupar.

But the firm contracted to run the school transport will now only collect Leo at the end of the half-mile drive, due to concerns about the condition of the private road Anntoinette lives down.

Fife taxi firm ‘claims track road will damage vehicles’

Anntoinette claims she is now forced to either leave Tylar on his own to walk Leo to the end of the road – as she does not want to take her eldest son out of his routine – or let Leo make the trip alone.

The single mum, who lives near Leven, said: “This issue has been ongoing for ages.

“I stay up a farm track and have two children with special needs.

“Because of this I can’t leave either of them alone so I spoke to Kings Taxis Kennoway.

Anntoinette Green and her sons Leo and Tylar on the road
Anntoinette says she is having to leave one of her sons alone on school mornings. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“However, they basically told me it’s my problem and that I just have to deal with it.

“They claim the track road will trash their vehicles – but my car has always been fine.

“I complained to the school who passed the buck to the council.

“They are saying they can’t do anything and it’s up to the taxi firm.”

Anntoinette Green's track road
Anntoinette Green lives up a track road in rural Fife. Image: Supplied
The track road
It is understood the taxi firm claims one of its vehicles has been damaged on the road. Image: Supplied

The full-time mum and carer claims she has never had any issues with other taxi firms.

She added: “It’s about a half-mile walk to the end of the road and we have to wait for up to 25 minutes sometimes.

“If I left Tylar and something happened to him while I was out, it would be all on me.”

Fife Council: ‘Up to parents to get children to collection points’

Fife Council says it is down to parents to get their kids to collection points.

Service manager Kevin Funnell said: “If a child lives on a farm or in a very remote or isolated property, it is the parent’s responsibility to get their child to and from the point where the unmaintained access or exit road meets the main road.

“This is the same for all mainstream school transport we provide.

“If a child needs additional support, we make different arrangements, and parents can also choose to make their own arrangements to get their children to and from school.”

It is understood Kings Taxis Kennoway claims one of its vehicles was previously damaged on the road.

However, the firm declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

More from Fife

Steven Brown was given a suspended prison sentence.
Cannabis courier from Fife found with 10kg of drugs in Jaguar's hydraulic hidey-hole
SNP councillor John O'Brien negotiates Bayview Crescent in the dark.
Fife residents using Christmas lights to guide them amid six-week streetlight blackout
nacreous clouds
Best pictures of ‘mother of pearl’ nacreous clouds spotted in Tayside and Fife
Repairs have begun at St Andrews harbour.
Pictures as St Andrews harbour repairs begin weeks after Storm Babet
Glenrothes Asda worker Emma Baillie saved a customer from an email scam. Image: Asda/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Quick-thinking Asda Glenrothes worker saves pensioner from £800 scam
2
The Met Office are predicting a wet Christmas
Forecasters says wet - rather than white - Christmas more likely for Tayside and…
The Elie Seaside Sauna at Elie Harbour. Picture by Suzanne Black.
Seaside sauna plan for Fife village could boost visitor numbers and improve wellbeing
Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.
Fife man told 'there is no place in civilised society for these views' after…
The B981 between Inverkeithing and Crossgates in Fife.
Driver taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife
Adamson Court in Dunfermline
Three people suffer smoke inhalation after fire started at door of Dunfermline property

Conversation