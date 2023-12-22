Craig Levein says St Johnstone will ‘stand up for’ Diallang Jaiyesimi over racist abuse as Saints boss compares Fran Franczak to Premier League star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein says St Johnstone will ‘stand up for’ Diallang Jaiyesimi over racist abuse as Saints boss compares Fran Franczak to Premier League star

The Saints attacker was attacked along racial lines after being red-carded against Rangers in midweek.

By Fraser Mackie
St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi battles with Rangers' Kieran Dowell on Wednesday night. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi battles with Rangers' Kieran Dowell on Wednesday night. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Craig Levein has expressed disgust and dismay at St Johnstone forward Diallang Jaiyesimi being the subject of online racist abuse following his Ibrox red card.

Police launched an investigation when the club reported that the on-loan Charlton winger was targeted on Wednesday as Saints lost 2-0 to Rangers.

St Johnstone’s official account on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, received the offensive message.

Levein was appalled to learn of the incident and aghast that vile messages are able to be aired on social media platforms.

“You can only shake your head with this stuff and that it still goes on,” said Levein.

“We’ve passed it on to the police. It’s our job to stand up for DJ in this situation.

Diallang Jaiyesimi was red carded in St Johnstone’s defeat to Rangers. Image: PA Wire

“We’ll just have to wait and see how it pans out. It’s deplorable. No manager should have to speak to one of his players about this kind of stuff in this day and age.

“You take the job based on football and dealing with football issues, but this is a societal issue.

“With social media, people like whoever did this has access to a platform where they can make those comments publicly.

“It’s horrible. I had a chat with DJ and told him what our approach to it was – he was in full approval.

“It’s not a nice situation for him and I’m sure he doesn’t want to be known for some idiot making comments about him.

He just wants to be involved and have people talking about him in a football sense.”

Strikers could return to side

Jaiyesimi’s sending off, for a foul on John Lundstram, means he misses Saturday’s game at fifth-placed Kilmarnock.

Chris Kane, who replaced Sven Sprangler after ‘DJ’ was dismissed, comes into starting contention.

Nicky Clark’s proposed comeback from injury off the bench had to be shelved but he’s set to feature at Rugby Park.

Teen sensation Fran Franczak is expected to start again following two eye-catching displays against Hibernian and Rangers.

Craig Levein with 16-year-old St Johnstone star Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Levein, who gave Scotland international Aaron Hickey his breakthrough at Hearts, stressed Franczak had the mentality and robustness to handle the schedule.

Levein said: “Fran is not a typical 16-year-old. He’s got a real desire inside him, he’s so competitive, he doesn’t like losing at anything.

“He’s a bit like Hickey in that he’s so laid back, nothing fazes him. Not all 16-year-olds are the same, now and again you get some who have the physical capability to deal with it.

“What sets apart Fran and a Hickey is, at this age, they’re able to compete with men.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Chris Kane.
St Johnstone target 3 festive wins from 3 as Chris Kane rejects Rangers' too…
St Johnstone didn't sustain any long-term damage in their defeat to Rangers.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Craig Levein RIGHT to rest stars v Rangers and…
St Johnstone's Diallang Jaiyesimi battles with Rangers' Kieran Dowell on Wednesday night. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
St Johnstone 'appalled' by racist post aimed at player on social media
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein proud of 10-man St Johnstone team who didn't 'crumble' against Rangers
DJ Jaiyesimi is shown a red card.
Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: Match report, star man and player ratings as 10-man Saints…
Luke Robinson.
Luke Robinson keeps focus on Rangers test as St Johnstone loan star addresses potential…
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak training 'like a demon' but Craig Levein mindful of…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs new contract and makes 'lot more to give'…
Fran Franczak and a young Stevie May.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak like a 'bull for his age', says Stevie May
Steven Milne, Sir Alex Ferguson and Zander Clark have all been St Johnstone heroes at Ibrox.
St Johnstone's magnificent 7 at Ibrox: An Alex Ferguson hat-trick, a 'Requiem for Rangers'…

Conversation