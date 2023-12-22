Craig Levein says St Johnstone will ‘stand up for’ Diallang Jaiyesimi over racist abuse as Saints boss compares Fran Franczak to Premier League star

Craig Levein has expressed disgust and dismay at St Johnstone forward Diallang Jaiyesimi being the subject of online racist abuse following his Ibrox red card.

Police launched an investigation when the club reported that the on-loan Charlton winger was targeted on Wednesday as Saints lost 2-0 to Rangers.

St Johnstone’s official account on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, received the offensive message.

Levein was appalled to learn of the incident and aghast that vile messages are able to be aired on social media platforms.

“You can only shake your head with this stuff and that it still goes on,” said Levein.

“We’ve passed it on to the police. It’s our job to stand up for DJ in this situation.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how it pans out. It’s deplorable. No manager should have to speak to one of his players about this kind of stuff in this day and age.

“You take the job based on football and dealing with football issues, but this is a societal issue.

“With social media, people like whoever did this has access to a platform where they can make those comments publicly.

“It’s horrible. I had a chat with DJ and told him what our approach to it was – he was in full approval.

“It’s not a nice situation for him and I’m sure he doesn’t want to be known for some idiot making comments about him.

“He just wants to be involved and have people talking about him in a football sense.”

Strikers could return to side

Jaiyesimi’s sending off, for a foul on John Lundstram, means he misses Saturday’s game at fifth-placed Kilmarnock.

Chris Kane, who replaced Sven Sprangler after ‘DJ’ was dismissed, comes into starting contention.

Nicky Clark’s proposed comeback from injury off the bench had to be shelved but he’s set to feature at Rugby Park.

Teen sensation Fran Franczak is expected to start again following two eye-catching displays against Hibernian and Rangers.

Levein, who gave Scotland international Aaron Hickey his breakthrough at Hearts, stressed Franczak had the mentality and robustness to handle the schedule.

Levein said: “Fran is not a typical 16-year-old. He’s got a real desire inside him, he’s so competitive, he doesn’t like losing at anything.

“He’s a bit like Hickey in that he’s so laid back, nothing fazes him. Not all 16-year-olds are the same, now and again you get some who have the physical capability to deal with it.

“What sets apart Fran and a Hickey is, at this age, they’re able to compete with men.”