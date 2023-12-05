DJ Jaiyesimi confident St Mirren will face transformed St Johnstone as on-loan Charlton man recalls Paisley nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

DJ Jaiyesimi confident St Mirren will face transformed St Johnstone as on-loan Charlton man recalls Paisley nightmare

The forward made his debut in a recent 4-0 defeat to Stephen Robinson's men.

By Eric Nicolson
DJ Jaiyesimi.
DJ Jaiyesimi. Image: SNS.

DJ Jaiyesimi’s first game for St Johnstone turned out to be Steven MacLean’s last.

Nobody involved in the Perth side of the 4-0 defeat to St Mirren at the end of October will look back on that occasion with any fondness.

But the on-loan Chartlon Athletic forward is confident that it will be a totally different Saints team the Buddies face at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

“The St Mirren game a few weeks back was a bad one for us but we’re playing better now and have more confidence going into it,” said Jaiyesimi.

“We feel we’re a different team now compared to then.

“You’ve seen that from the performances we’re putting in.

“The way we’re playing is going to pay off and hopefully that will be on Wednesday.”

Lone striker

With Nicky Clark injured and Chris Kane, Stevie May and Luke Jephcott all on the bench for Sunday’s defeat to Celtic, Jaiyesimi was handed a lone striker role.

It was an encouraging performance in terms of the 25-year-old’s link-up play, and a very encouraging one in terms of scoring the goal that sent Saints into the half-time break 1-0 up.

“I have played as a striker before,” said Jaiyesimi, whose previous start under MacLean was at left wing-back.

“I’ve been in loads of positions over my career and up front is one of them.

“I think I’m most effective as a 10, just behind a striker.

“But I am confident about playing anywhere really.

“If the gaffer asks me to play up there, I’m happy to do it and it’s obviously nice to get off the mark with a goal.”

Diallang added: “It gives me confidence.

“Scoring against a team with top players like Celtic can only be a good thing.

“It has been stop-start since I came here but hopefully I can get a run of games now.

“The more games I play the more I will get into the flow of things.”

Positives

Saints have narrowly lost back to back games against the teams first and third in the Premiership recently.

Next it’s fourth-placed St Mirren followed by eighth-placed Motherwell within the space of four days.

“I thought we were good for large parts of the Celtic game but obviously towards the end they pulled off a couple of good finishes,” said Jaiyesimi.

DJ Jaiyesimi battles for the ball with Liam Scales.
DJ Jaiyesimi battles for the ball with Liam Scales. Image: PA.

“There are plenty of positives to take from it, though, and we move on to Wednesday now.

“You can see things improving on the pitch.

“We’ve had two hard games against Hearts away and then Celtic.

“But in both games we showed how well we can compete and we have to do that again against St Mirren.”

