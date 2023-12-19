St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak training ‘like a demon’ but Craig Levein mindful of one potential issue ahead of Rangers trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak training ‘like a demon’ but Craig Levein mindful of one potential issue ahead of Rangers trip

The Perth boss is contemplating changes to his starting line-up.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak has “trained like a demon” after suffering cramp at the end of his first Premiership start against Hibs.

But manager Craig Levein has admitted that mitigating the risk of muscle injuries for the 16-year-old and defender Tony Gallacher will be in his mind when he settles on a starting line-up for Wednesday night’s clash with Rangers.

“They both got cramp the other day,” said Levein.

“And we’re playing a few days later so I’ve got some concerns whether it could be the same again or whether I would be able to get them off the park quickly enough if they have muscle problems.

“I’ve got some experienced players as well.

“We’ve got a lot of games coming up so I’m toying with the idea of shifting things about a bit.”

After the first start

Levein has given countless teenagers their first team break over the years.

What does experience tell him about the games that follow?

“Generally a young player comes in, has a really good run and then it catches up with them,” he said.

“At some point you have to take them out for two or three weeks to give them a chance to reflect on everything, re-energise and go again.

“The only ones I didn’t have to take out were Aaron Hickey and Craig Gordon.

“Fran’s been very chilled and laid back since Saturday.

“He trains every day like a demon and this week has been no different.

“He’s a tough kid.

“I can see why Steven (MacLean) put him in against Hibs earlier in the season because he’s obviously seen the same things that I’m seeing.”

Further forward

Levein has started four different players in the right wing-back position since he arrived at McDiarmid Park but it’s unlikely to be a long-term role for Franczak.

“Fran is an attacking player,” he said.

“Putting him at wing-back is alright if you think you’re going to have a lot of the ball.

“He’s got a really competitive nature which made me think he could play there.

“He’s so fit that he can do the yards up and down the pitch.

“I’m not saying he won’t play there again because obviously he did so well but he may be more use to us a little bit further forward in time.

Clark’s return

Nicky Clark should feature off the bench at Ibrox, increasing Levein’s attacking options for the spell of fixtures going into the mid-season break.

“I’m hoping to get Nicky on the field tomorrow,” he said.

“That’s my plan anyway – maybe to get about 30 minutes into him, which would help get him back into the swing of things.

“It will be great to have him back.”

Chris Kane has signed a new contract through to the end of the season but Levein is still hoping to sign another forward.

“There are certain things we can do for our strikers and other things they need to do for themselves,” he said.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) is playing because he’s doing one thing particularly well – that’s his hold-up play, which has allowed us to get further up the field and create chances.

“Once Chris is fully fit I think he’ll help us in that regard and with his running power.”

Rangers have secured a place in the last 16 of the Europa League and won a cup in their last two games.

“It can go two ways,” said Levein. “They’ll be buoyed by the success or will have used up a lot of energy.

“I’d imagine Philippe (Clement) will have enough strength in depth if he feels he needs to shuffle the pack a bit.”

