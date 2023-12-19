St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak training ‘like a demon’ but Craig Levein mindful of one potential issue ahead of Rangers trip

St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak has “trained like a demon” after suffering cramp at the end of his first Premiership start against Hibs.

But manager Craig Levein has admitted that mitigating the risk of muscle injuries for the 16-year-old and defender Tony Gallacher will be in his mind when he settles on a starting line-up for Wednesday night’s clash with Rangers.

“They both got cramp the other day,” said Levein.

“And we’re playing a few days later so I’ve got some concerns whether it could be the same again or whether I would be able to get them off the park quickly enough if they have muscle problems.

“I’ve got some experienced players as well.

“We’ve got a lot of games coming up so I’m toying with the idea of shifting things about a bit.”

After the first start

Levein has given countless teenagers their first team break over the years.

What does experience tell him about the games that follow?

“Generally a young player comes in, has a really good run and then it catches up with them,” he said.

An outstanding debut for our academy graduate 🤩 How impressed were you with this young man today?#SJFC pic.twitter.com/L8aRBISMwi — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 16, 2023

“At some point you have to take them out for two or three weeks to give them a chance to reflect on everything, re-energise and go again.

“The only ones I didn’t have to take out were Aaron Hickey and Craig Gordon.

“Fran’s been very chilled and laid back since Saturday.

“He trains every day like a demon and this week has been no different.

“He’s a tough kid.

“I can see why Steven (MacLean) put him in against Hibs earlier in the season because he’s obviously seen the same things that I’m seeing.”

Further forward

Levein has started four different players in the right wing-back position since he arrived at McDiarmid Park but it’s unlikely to be a long-term role for Franczak.

“Fran is an attacking player,” he said.

“Putting him at wing-back is alright if you think you’re going to have a lot of the ball.

“He’s got a really competitive nature which made me think he could play there.

“He’s so fit that he can do the yards up and down the pitch.

“I’m not saying he won’t play there again because obviously he did so well but he may be more use to us a little bit further forward in time.

Clark’s return

Nicky Clark should feature off the bench at Ibrox, increasing Levein’s attacking options for the spell of fixtures going into the mid-season break.

“I’m hoping to get Nicky on the field tomorrow,” he said.

“That’s my plan anyway – maybe to get about 30 minutes into him, which would help get him back into the swing of things.

“It will be great to have him back.”

Chris Kane has signed a new contract through to the end of the season but Levein is still hoping to sign another forward.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs new contract and makes ‘lot more to give’ pledge https://t.co/dCI3kt4nkM pic.twitter.com/DcRXZkX9az — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) December 19, 2023

“There are certain things we can do for our strikers and other things they need to do for themselves,” he said.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) is playing because he’s doing one thing particularly well – that’s his hold-up play, which has allowed us to get further up the field and create chances.

“Once Chris is fully fit I think he’ll help us in that regard and with his running power.”

Rangers have secured a place in the last 16 of the Europa League and won a cup in their last two games.

“It can go two ways,” said Levein. “They’ll be buoyed by the success or will have used up a lot of energy.

“I’d imagine Philippe (Clement) will have enough strength in depth if he feels he needs to shuffle the pack a bit.”