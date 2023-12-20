Perthshire mum set for family Christmas after pals fund ‘final option’ treatment overseas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire mum set for family Christmas after pals fund ‘final option’ treatment overseas

Nicola Lunn is recovering after a first round of stem cell therapy in Serbia

By Morag Lindsay
Nicola Lunn with sons Harry and Peter.
Nicola Lunn with sons Harry and Peter. Image: Nicola Lunn.

A Perthshire mum is looking forward to Christmas with her family as she recovers from potentially life-prolonging therapy overseas.

Nicola Lunn travelled to Serbia for stem cell treatment which is not available on the NHS.

Friends and family raised thousands of pounds for the trip after a medical blunder denied her the lung transplant she’d been counting on.

Nicola, 52, should have been given bone-protection drugs to counter the effects of steroids she has been taking for her health conditions.

NHS Tayside specialists admitted they had got it wrong.

But their oversight has left the mum-of-two too weak for surgery.

And earlier this year she learned the NHS could only offer her end-of-life care.

rother Roy Lunn, friend Sarah Fergusson (with Bailey, the dog) and Nicola Lunn.
Nicola Lunn, right, with brother Roy Lunn and friend Sarah Fergusson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

However, Nicola and her loved ones refused to be beaten.

They launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for the “final option” stem cell therapy.

And in September, she spent 12 days being treated at a clinic in Serbia.

Nicola, who depends on oxygen to breathe now, said it had been a “gruelling” experience.

“There was a lot to it,” she said.

“I had physio for my back and a lot of blood tests. I felt like a pin cushion by the end of it. But the staff at the clinic were so nice, and I had my brother with me.

“If this works, they want me back for more, so we’ll see what next year brings.”

‘I knew I’d have regretted not going for it’

Nicola is now back home in Perth and looking forward to a family Christmas.

She received a series of medical tests in the past few days.

Family snapshot showing Nicola Lunn with her grown up sons Harry and Peter
Nicola Lunn with sons Harry and Peter. Image: Nicola Lunn..

The results should be available in the new year.

And these will help her decide on the next course of treatment.

“They say it takes three to six months to show any improvement,” she said.

“That’s me at the three months now.

“I have good days and bad days, but I am staying positive. I know I would have regretted it if I hadn’t gone for it.”

Nicola has suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and then interstitial lung disease since 2010.

The steroids she needed to manage those conditions left her with osteoporosis, which has led to rib and lower spine fractures.

When you know you have so many people fighting your corner you can’t give up. You just have to keep going

Specialists have ruled out a lung transplant, saying she might not survive the operation.

More than 180 people have donated to an online fundraiser to pay for life-prolonging treatment.

That’s in addition to the many events and activities which have taken place in the community.

Supporters’ backing is source of hope

On her gofundme page, Nicola’s sister-in-law Rachel Lunn writes that they are fundraising for stem cell therapy as a “final option”.

“We had all our hopes pinned on her getting the transplant. We are absolutely heartbroken,” she says.

Nicola Lunn holding an ice cream up to the camera and smiling on a night out
The mum-of-two has had health problems since 2010. Image: Nicola Lunn.

Much of the fundraising has been centred around Methven where Nicola lived for much of her life before ill health prompted the move to Perth.

Long-time friend Fiona McLanaghan is currently running a ‘pick a number’ competition on the village Facebook page with a chance to win a stay in a luxury lodge near Pitlochry.

Nicola’s sons Harry, 26, and Peter, 22, had been due to climb Ben Nevis in aid of the campaign.

However, the planned date coincided with her trip to Serbia, so the pair have postponed it to next year.

Nicola previously told The Courier the backing of friends and strangers had meant everything to her.

“It’s humbling to see so many people doing all these things to help me,” she said.

“There are days when I just want to give up. But when you know you have so many people fighting your corner you can’t give up. You just have to keep going.”

Conversation