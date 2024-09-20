Big police presence for ‘verbal dispute’ at Perth McDonald’s

A big police presence was called to deal with a “verbal dispute” at a McDonald’s in Perth.

At least five police vehicles were seen at the Dunkeld Road branch at 11pm on Thursday.

Officers were forced to enter the fast-food restaurant and intervene.

An onlooker said: “As I approached McDonalds I saw five police vehicles there and realised something was going on.

“Upon entering the restaurant, there was a lot of police toing and froing. It looked to be serious matter.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called following a verbal dispute between two customers at the fast food outlet and advice and assistance was given.”