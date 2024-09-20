Dundee snap up Scott Fraser as former United team-mate convinces him on Dens Park move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee snap up Scott Fraser as former United team-mate convinces him on Dens Park move

Tony Docherty has bolstered his midfield options with the 29-year-old playmaker.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young
Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young

Scott Fraser has joined hometown club Dundee after a long summer chase.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful career down south since leaving Dundee United in 2018.

Over those six years he has turned out for Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich and Charlton before joining Hearts on a six-month loan deal last term.

Fraser arrives in the wake of the departure of Luke McCowan from Dundee in a £1 million deal to champions Celtic.

Scott Fraser
Fraser made over 100 appearances for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty’s interest in Fraser has been mooted throughout the summer but the very late deadline day move for McCowan meant the deal could not happen before the window shut.

That saw Fraser agree a deal with Charlton to terminate his contract at the Valley after three years with the London club.

However, as a free agent Fraser drew interest from elsewhere, in England and abroad, and a decision on his future has taken longer than expected.

Now, though, he has chosen and it is a move to his boyhood club Dundee after signing a one-year contract.

‘I want to get back to enjoying my football’

Fraser trained at the Dark Blues’ Gardyne Campus centre on Friday with the deal close to completion.

Now it is done, the midfielder has revealed his happiness at returning to the city of his birth.

He told the Dundee website: “It’s good to get the deal done, it feels like it’s been a long time coming and I’m happy to finally get it over the line.

“It’s not much of a secret that I’ve been looking to come back to Scotland, so when this came about it ticked all of the boxes.

“I got a good feeling for the manager and I know Si [Simon Murray] who has told me good things about the club and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I just want to get back to enjoying my football, it has been a while since I’ve felt that enjoyment.

“From the chats I’ve had with the gaffer it seems like he will suit me and he will bring that enjoyment out of me and help me get back to my best.”

Fraser will wear No 26 for Dundee in the games to come.

Tomorrow’s trip to Rangers, however, is likely to be too soon to see him make his debut.

Conversation