Dundee snap up Scott Fraser as former United team-mate convinces him on Dens Park move

Scott Fraser has joined hometown club Dundee after a long summer chase.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful career down south since leaving Dundee United in 2018.

Over those six years he has turned out for Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich and Charlton before joining Hearts on a six-month loan deal last term.

Fraser arrives in the wake of the departure of Luke McCowan from Dundee in a £1 million deal to champions Celtic.

Tony Docherty’s interest in Fraser has been mooted throughout the summer but the very late deadline day move for McCowan meant the deal could not happen before the window shut.

That saw Fraser agree a deal with Charlton to terminate his contract at the Valley after three years with the London club.

However, as a free agent Fraser drew interest from elsewhere, in England and abroad, and a decision on his future has taken longer than expected.

Now, though, he has chosen and it is a move to his boyhood club Dundee after signing a one-year contract.

‘I want to get back to enjoying my football’

Fraser trained at the Dark Blues’ Gardyne Campus centre on Friday with the deal close to completion.

Now it is done, the midfielder has revealed his happiness at returning to the city of his birth.

He told the Dundee website: “It’s good to get the deal done, it feels like it’s been a long time coming and I’m happy to finally get it over the line.

“It’s not much of a secret that I’ve been looking to come back to Scotland, so when this came about it ticked all of the boxes.

“I got a good feeling for the manager and I know Si [Simon Murray] who has told me good things about the club and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I just want to get back to enjoying my football, it has been a while since I’ve felt that enjoyment.

“From the chats I’ve had with the gaffer it seems like he will suit me and he will bring that enjoyment out of me and help me get back to my best.”

Fraser will wear No 26 for Dundee in the games to come.

Tomorrow’s trip to Rangers, however, is likely to be too soon to see him make his debut.