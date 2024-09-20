Craig Clay ‘over the moon’ patience has paid off as Dunfermline sign ex-Motherwell midfielder

Craig Clay is delighted to have finally signed for Dunfermline after being forced to stay patient during a lengthy trial.

The former Motherwell midfielder started training with the Pars last month and impressed with a goal in the reserve win over Queen’s Park on August 27.

Manager James McPake is known to have been keen on a deal from very early on.

But both he and Clay have had to wait for the green light to put pen to paper on a season-long agreement.

“I’m over the moon,” said the 32-year-old. “I’ve been in three or four weeks now and the lads have all made me feel welcome, and the staff have been as good as gold.

“So, I’m just delighted to get it over the line.

“The original chat [with the manager] was he wanted me to come in. And I think after maybe four or five training sessions he told me he wanted to sign me.

“That’s obviously nice to hear.

“It’s gone on for a few weeks. But we’ve had regular chats, the communication from the gaffer and Dave [Mackay, assistant] with myself has been top notch.

‘The dirty side of the game’

“So I’m grateful for that and grateful what he said from the start has come true now and I’ve put pen to paper.”

Clay, an England C cap, counts Chesterfield, Grimsby Town, Leyton Orient and Sutton United amongst his stop-offs on the way to joining Dunfermline.

And he is hopeful of now bringing qualities and experience to the Pars, both on and off the pitch.

“First and foremost,” he added, “and it’s maybe not valued as much, but I like to do the dirty side of the game, the pressing, the tackling, helping my team-mates out.

“But I also like to get on the ball and get it moving and get it out to the wingers or the strikers and just try to dictate the game.

“I think I’m second or third oldest in the squad. I still see myself as a young lad but have to remember I’m 32!

“Hopefully I can just help the young lads, whether it’s on the pitch giving them directions and help, but also off the pitch.

“If they need any advice they can come and talk to me about anything.

“I’ll be here and I’ll be happy to help any of the young lads.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Andrew Tod has been farmed out on loan to East Fife for the remainder of the season, with the Pars retaining a January recall option.