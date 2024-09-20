Craig Clay ‘over the moon’ patience has paid off as Dunfermline sign ex-Motherwell midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Clay ‘over the moon’ patience has paid off as Dunfermline sign ex-Motherwell midfielder

The 32-year-old had been on trial for a month with the Pars, who have sent Andrew Tod on loan to East Fife.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic signing Craig Clay.
Dunfermline have signed Craig Clay. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Craig Clay is delighted to have finally signed for Dunfermline after being forced to stay patient during a lengthy trial.

The former Motherwell midfielder started training with the Pars last month and impressed with a goal in the reserve win over Queen’s Park on August 27.

Manager James McPake is known to have been keen on a deal from very early on.

But both he and Clay have had to wait for the green light to put pen to paper on a season-long agreement.

New Dunfermline signing Craig Clay at East End Park.
Craig Clay will add experience to Dunfermline’s youthful squad. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I’m over the moon,” said the 32-year-old. “I’ve been in three or four weeks now and the lads have all made me feel welcome, and the staff have been as good as gold.

“So, I’m just delighted to get it over the line.

“The original chat [with the manager] was he wanted me to come in. And I think after maybe four or five training sessions he told me he wanted to sign me.

“That’s obviously nice to hear.

“It’s gone on for a few weeks. But we’ve had regular chats, the communication from the gaffer and Dave [Mackay, assistant] with myself has been top notch.

‘The dirty side of the game’

“So I’m grateful for that and grateful what he said from the start has come true now and I’ve put pen to paper.”

Clay, an England C cap, counts Chesterfield, Grimsby Town, Leyton Orient and Sutton United amongst his stop-offs on the way to joining Dunfermline.

And he is hopeful of now bringing qualities and experience to the Pars, both on and off the pitch.

“First and foremost,” he added, “and it’s maybe not valued as much, but I like to do the dirty side of the game, the pressing, the tackling, helping my team-mates out.

“But I also like to get on the ball and get it moving and get it out to the wingers or the strikers and just try to dictate the game.

Dunfermline Athletic FC midfielder Andrew Tod.
Dunfermline midfielder Andrew Tod has joined East Fife on loan. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

“I think I’m second or third oldest in the squad. I still see myself as a young lad but have to remember I’m 32!

“Hopefully I can just help the young lads, whether it’s on the pitch giving them directions and help, but also off the pitch.

“If they need any advice they can come and talk to me about anything.

“I’ll be here and I’ll be happy to help any of the young lads.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Andrew Tod has been farmed out on loan to East Fife for the remainder of the season, with the Pars retaining a January recall option.

