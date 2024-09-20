St Johnstone skipper Kyle Cameron dismisses loan captain scepticism and lack of leaders claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone skipper Kyle Cameron dismisses loan captain scepticism and lack of leaders claim

The centre-back knows the players are the only ones who can alter perceptions.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron. Image: SNS.

Kyle Cameron has heard all the talk that a loan player shouldn’t be the captain of St Johnstone.

And he also knows that a lack of leaders is an accusation that has been aimed in the Perth side’s direction on the back of four defeats in a row and a succession of set-piece goals being conceded.

Sportscene pundit, Stephen McGinn, made both points when analysing Saints’ recent defeat to Hibs that turned out to be Craig Levein’s last game in charge.

Cameron, who arrived in the summer on a season-long loan from Notts County, has the passion and drive to help turn things around at McDiarmid Park and get the critics off the team’s back.

“It’s unusual, I know it is,” said the 27-year-old in relation to the captain’s armband being worn by a player who isn’t a permanent signing.

“The manager made that decision. I’ve been a captain in the past.

“When a team is struggling, saying they have no leaders is something people cast up quickly.

“It’s an easy thing to say.

“It’ll be getting said about every team who isn’t winning games at the moment.

“The first thing people say is: ‘Where are the leaders?’

“But it’s not about one person. It’s about being strong as a group.

“As a captain you try to encourage people, get people around each other and go into games with belief in ourselves.

Kyle Cameron.
Kyle Cameron. Image: SNS.

“We’ve had two or three bad results and when that happens, especially in games where you feel you should have got something, it’s easy to feel the world’s against you.

“But you can’t have a victim mentality, make excuses and blame other things.

“We have to take the responsibility ourselves.

“It’s not just about having a captain doing that. You need to have four or five in the team.

“If a manager gives me that responsibility I’m happy to take it, but we have other players as well who can drive things.

“We have a good group of senior players and it’s down to us, the senior group, to make sure the right things are happening.”

Big chances and errors

Not conceding from set-plays is fundamental to the St Johnstone bounce-back, according to Cameron.

“We’ve been letting ourselves down with key moments in games,” he said.

“We haven’t capitalised on big chances and we’ve conceded too many from set-pieces.

“We need to be harder to beat because in football you get a reputation and when that happens it’s hard to shake it off.

“People will be looking at the goals we’ve lost and no doubt the reputation we’re getting is that if teams get set-pieces against us they’ll score.

“People pick up on that and it’s something they’ll try to play on – we know that.

“I felt we defended set-plays much better against Hibs but one lapse of concentration saw us concede again.

Kyle Cameron watches as Hibs take the lead against St Johnstone.
Kyle Cameron watches as Hibs take the lead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Until we show we’ve made changes and prove we’re more resilient, we won’t shake that off.

“It’s something we have to get rid of quickly.

“It’s about having that will to be first to the ball.

“We have a good squad – the lads who were here last season feel we’re much stronger this time round.

“But we have to have that resilience and show we’re better.”

Apologies

As always when a manager is sacked, guilt and regret are two prominent dressing room emotions.

“I spoke to him on Wednesday,” said Cameron. “I wanted to thank him for bringing me here and to apologise for myself, and on behalf of the lads, for not doing enough to keep him in his job.

“We have to take responsibility for it.

“It has been tough but it’s up to us as players to be professional and put things right on the pitch.

“The second half at Hibs was the worst 45 minutes we have played all season. We were sloppy and made lots of wrong decisions.

“We have to get a reaction to it now and correct the errors we made.

“Training has been good and we’re determined to put things right.”

