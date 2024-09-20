Andy Kirk’s plan to get St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark scoring again

Andy Kirk has a clear picture of how he can help turn St Johnstone’s fortunes around at both ends of the pitch.

The caretaker boss knows that being alert in their own penalty box will be key to making sure Ross County don’t extend the run of set-piece goals finding the Perth side’s net.

And, with Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh suspended, getting Nicky Clark into positions he can punish the opposition at the other end is another crucial aspect of Saturday’s contest in the Highlands.

“We’ve looked at trying to get more possession of the ball to get higher up the pitch and create scoring opportunities for players like Nicky (yet to get off the mark this campaign) in the box,” said Kirk, who will be in interim charge with Alex Cleland following the sacking of Craig Levein.

“That’s where he’s dangerous.

“He’s a clever player who links it for us but we want to get him as high up the pitch as we can.

“Sometimes when we’re defending, he ends up a bit lower.

“But if we can get more deliveries into the box and get Nicky closer to the goal, we give ourselves a chance.

“If he gets the opportunity, he’ll put it in the net. He’s a great finisher and he’s got a great spring in the air.

“We need quality deliveries into the box and recently that’s fallen off.”

Kirk junior another threat

Kirk’s son, Makenzie, is sure to have a part to play against County, either from the start or off the bench.

“It was a difficult situation for Makenzie coming in, obviously being related to me and untried at this level of football,” he said.

“But the way Craig looked at it was he was 20-years-old, a good size, quick and could score goals.

“Being in this group and environment with the first team and learning things, would bring him on and we could end up with a decent option in the front line.

“I think he’s embraced it and done well in the games he’s come on. There’s a lot of stuff to work on, as you can imagine with any young player.

“But he gives us a threat because he’s quick and likes to run in behind.”

On ensuring Saints’ dead-ball woes come to an end in Dingwall, Kirk added: “We’re looking at our set-up, our communication.

“There have been one or two people who haven’t done their job quite right and that’s cost us.

“There have been mistakes at set-plays for goals but we’ve got to make sure we are really focused as individuals.

“Teams in this league are big, physical and put the ball in the box from long throws.

“These are parts of the game you need to be ready for. Most situations, we’ve dealt pretty well with them. Those we haven’t, have hurt us.

“The performances in large parts of games have been pretty good. There has been improvement.

“But things like conceding just before half time the other week doesn’t help.

“If we can get ahead in the game, I think we could see a bit of a lift in the players.

“After a tough week, Saturday is a chance to go and relieve some of that tension and pressure.”

More signings

Kirk, who will have Graham Carey, David Keltjens and Jack Sanders back in his squad, confirmed that the recruitment of free agents has been put on hold.

“It’s not a conversation that we’ve had,” he said. “But we do need a couple of players in if at all possible if we can find the right ones.

“That will be down to the board to carry on with that or hold fire.”