St Johnstone close to another signing from Africa

St Johnstone are closing in on the signing of a third African player.

Craig Levein wants to recruit an experienced centre-half, with former St Mirren defender, Charles Dunne, one of the options for that position.

But quicker progress is being made as far as a left-back is concerned.

“I’m working on one thing from Africa again – for the left side – which would help us for sure,” said Levein, who snapped up Aaron Essel in the summer and Gambia international, Adama Sidibeh, a few months earlier.

“I’ve spoken about the drop-off in Andre’s (Andre Raymond) position if he’s not available.

“We need someone who can play as a wing-back or left centre-back, something of that sort.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton Accies have secured a double loan signing from Perth.

Connor Smith, who has previously played for the Championship club, moved to Lanarkshire on loan, while Dare Olufunwa’s deal is until January.