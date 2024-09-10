St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Charles Dunne update and reveals another position which could soon be strengthened

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has confirmed the Perth club’s interest in out-of-contract defender Charles Dunne.

But the McDiarmid Park boss pointed out that the free agent centre-back market is presenting other possibilities.

And he revealed that a new player for the left side of the team may actually be Saints’ next recruit.

“There are a number of players we’re looking at but it has to be right,” said Levein.

“There has to be a good reason to do it – like bringing in Holty (Jason Holt).

“Centre-back is an area we’re still looking at because of Sam McClelland’s injury.

“Charles Dunne is one of a few we’re looking at.

“There’s nothing to say about him specifically just now, or any of the other ones.

“It’s not on the horizon, anyway.

“We’re also working on signing a left-sided player at the moment.

“If we can do that it will be cover for Andre (Raymond) or allow Andre to play higher up the pitch.

“I’m hoping we can get something like that over the line to give us a bit more balance on the left.

“If we can get a centre-back as well, then that would be great.”

‘Niggles’ for Saints players

With the four suspension-free players on international duty (Raymond, Fran Franczak, Lewis Neilson and Makenzie Kirk) not due back at McDiarmid until Thursday, Levein won’t be making plans for his line-up against Hibs until later in the week.

“We’ve got a few niggles as well,” he reported.

“Graham (Carey) has a bit of a problem at the top of his hip. He’s only doing light training just now.

“Jack (Sanders) has a tight hammy but he won’t be available on Saturday, anyway.

“I’m obviously hoping all the guys away on international duty come back fit.”

Levein, who is still working without a permanent goalkeeping coach, was pleased with Ross Sinclair’s performance in Saints’ last match.

A missed punch clearance from a corner contributed to Motherwell’s opening goal but the test of character that followed was passed with flying colours by the former Scotland under-21 international.

“We lost the goal and it could have gone either way after that,” said Levein.

“If he was affected by it and he made another mistake then, before you know it, we’re in trouble.

“But I thought he held himself together really well in what could have been a really difficult situation.

“The early goal didn’t have an impact on how he performed in the rest of the match, which is a real compliment.

“I thought he was good.

“He’s waited a long time for his opportunity after being out for a whole season. He’s had a torrid year.

“We’ll see what happens later in the week.”