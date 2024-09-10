St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Charles Dunne update and reveals another position which could soon be strengthened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Charles Dunne update and reveals another position which could soon be strengthened

The former St Mirren central defender has been linked with the McDiarmid Park club.

By Eric Nicolson
A head and shoulders shot of Charles Dunne speaking at a press conference.
Free agent Charles Dunne. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has confirmed the Perth club’s interest in out-of-contract defender Charles Dunne.

But the McDiarmid Park boss pointed out that the free agent centre-back market is presenting other possibilities.

And he revealed that a new player for the left side of the team may actually be Saints’ next recruit.

“There are a number of players we’re looking at but it has to be right,” said Levein.

“There has to be a good reason to do it – like bringing in Holty (Jason Holt).

“Centre-back is an area we’re still looking at because of Sam McClelland’s injury.

“Charles Dunne is one of a few we’re looking at.

“There’s nothing to say about him specifically just now, or any of the other ones.

“It’s not on the horizon, anyway.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein sits at a table during a press conference
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“We’re also working on signing a left-sided player at the moment.

“If we can do that it will be cover for Andre (Raymond) or allow Andre to play higher up the pitch.

“I’m hoping we can get something like that over the line to give us a bit more balance on the left.

“If we can get a centre-back as well, then that would be great.”

‘Niggles’ for Saints players

With the four suspension-free players on international duty (Raymond, Fran Franczak, Lewis Neilson and Makenzie Kirk) not due back at McDiarmid until Thursday, Levein won’t be making plans for his line-up against Hibs until later in the week.

“We’ve got a few niggles as well,” he reported.

“Graham (Carey) has a bit of a problem at the top of his hip. He’s only doing light training just now.

“Jack (Sanders) has a tight hammy but he won’t be available on Saturday, anyway.

“I’m obviously hoping all the guys away on international duty come back fit.”

Levein, who is still working without a permanent goalkeeping coach, was pleased with Ross Sinclair’s performance in Saints’ last match.

A missed punch clearance from a corner contributed to Motherwell’s opening goal but the test of character that followed was passed with flying colours by the former Scotland under-21 international.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair in the goalmouth during a game
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

“We lost the goal and it could have gone either way after that,” said Levein.

“If he was affected by it and he made another mistake then, before you know it, we’re in trouble.

“But I thought he held himself together really well in what could have been a really difficult situation.

“The early goal didn’t have an impact on how he performed in the rest of the match, which is a real compliment.

“I thought he was good.

“He’s waited a long time for his opportunity after being out for a whole season. He’s had a torrid year.

“We’ll see what happens later in the week.”

