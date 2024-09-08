Andre Raymond: St Johnstone star reveals one big downside to life in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Andre Raymond: St Johnstone star reveals one big downside to life in Scotland

The defender is currently on international duty with Trinidad and Tobago.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone full-back, Andre Raymond, is loving his new football life in Scotland.

But the Trinidad and Tobago international admitted that there is one thing he would gladly change – the weather!

“The people, the coaches and my team-mates have helped me fit into the team really well,” Raymond said.

“The thing I can’t get accustomed to is the weather.

“It’s cool all the time and always raining.

“There is sunshine but it’s rare. Really rare!

“I always wear sweaters every day.

“Even if the people there are thinking ‘today’s hot’, that isn’t hot for me!”

Andre Raymond in action against Motherwell.
Andre Raymond in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

In an interview with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association while on Nations League duty, the 23-year-old spoke of his pride in adding to a long tradition of players from his country making a name for themselves in Scotland.

The likes of Marvin Andrews, Russell Latapy, Tony Rougier and former Perth duo, Jason Scotland and Collin Samuel, all enhanced their reputations in our top flight.

“I’ve been classed with Jason Scotland as a fans’ favourite because I think he was a fans’ favourite when he was there,” said Raymond.

“I didn’t know he’d played there or that there were so many Trinidadians who played in Scotland.

“It’s been really good to hear the history and the background.”

Saints boss, Craig Levein, has played a big part in Raymond’s swift adaptation to Scottish football.

“Mentally and tactically I’ve grown a lot since I’ve been there,” he said.

“The coach has had high confidence to play me even though I’ve come from lower leagues.

“He’s passed on a lot of knowledge and I’ve been implementing it in my games. I’m really grateful for that.”

Raymond played an hour of Trinidad and Tobago’s 4-0 defeat to Honduras on Friday night and will hope to feature against French Guiana on Tuesday before returning to Perth.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
Gambia boss reveals where St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh can improve
Graham Carey.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains his Graham Carey strategy for the season
Two new recruits - Josh Rae and Makenzie Kirk.
St Johnstone transfer window verdict: Goalkeeping concern overshadows goal-scoring upgrade
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein so happy with Andre Raymond he says Dan Phillips…
St Johnstone will play Rangers on a Sunday night.
St Johnstone's Ibrox visit confirmed for TV as Rangers claim fixture reversal request 'rebuffed'
Former St Johnstone defender, Ryan McGowan.
Former St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan predicts 'struggle' for club after highlighting recruitment concerns
Craig Levein doesn't yet know when he'll be taking his St Johnstone team to Ibrox.
Rangers v St Johnstone game switch debated but Sunday night in Glasgow on the…
a head and shoulders shot of Benji Kimpioka while playing for St Johnstone
St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka can earn Sweden call-up, says Craig Levein
Benji Kimpioka.
Benji Kimpioka among St Johnstone greats with early-season goal-scoring streak that hasn't been bettered…
A smiling Adama Sidibeh in a St Johnstone t-shirt and wearing a backpack
Gambia games come at perfect time for St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh

Conversation