Andre Raymond: St Johnstone star reveals one big downside to life in Scotland

St Johnstone full-back, Andre Raymond, is loving his new football life in Scotland.

But the Trinidad and Tobago international admitted that there is one thing he would gladly change – the weather!

“The people, the coaches and my team-mates have helped me fit into the team really well,” Raymond said.

“The thing I can’t get accustomed to is the weather.

“It’s cool all the time and always raining.

“There is sunshine but it’s rare. Really rare!

“I always wear sweaters every day.

“Even if the people there are thinking ‘today’s hot’, that isn’t hot for me!”

In an interview with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association while on Nations League duty, the 23-year-old spoke of his pride in adding to a long tradition of players from his country making a name for themselves in Scotland.

The likes of Marvin Andrews, Russell Latapy, Tony Rougier and former Perth duo, Jason Scotland and Collin Samuel, all enhanced their reputations in our top flight.

“I’ve been classed with Jason Scotland as a fans’ favourite because I think he was a fans’ favourite when he was there,” said Raymond.

“I didn’t know he’d played there or that there were so many Trinidadians who played in Scotland.

“It’s been really good to hear the history and the background.”

Saints boss, Craig Levein, has played a big part in Raymond’s swift adaptation to Scottish football.

“Mentally and tactically I’ve grown a lot since I’ve been there,” he said.

“The coach has had high confidence to play me even though I’ve come from lower leagues.

“He’s passed on a lot of knowledge and I’ve been implementing it in my games. I’m really grateful for that.”

Raymond played an hour of Trinidad and Tobago’s 4-0 defeat to Honduras on Friday night and will hope to feature against French Guiana on Tuesday before returning to Perth.